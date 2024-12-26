Ranveer, who has always been private about his personal life, refrained from revealing his girlfriend’s identity in his Instagram post. He included photos but ensured her face remained hidden.

The YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia shared his lifelong passion for swimming in the open sea, a hobby he had enjoyed since childhood. However, on December 24, while swimming in Goa with his girlfriend, they were caught in a strong underwater current.

Ranveer described how he struggled for several minutes before starting to lose consciousness, prompting him to call for help. Fortunately, a family swimming nearby came to their aid just in time.

“What began as a casual and fun swim turned into a terrifying ordeal when an underwater current pulled both of us under. Suddenly, we found ourselves fighting to stay afloat,” he recounted.

He explained that at one point, he ingested a significant amount of water and began feeling faint. Realizing the danger, he shouted for assistance.

“We owe a deep debt of gratitude to the family of an IPS officer and his IRS officer wife, who came to our rescue and saved us,” he said.

“This experience left us with a mix of shock and immense gratitude. We truly felt God’s protection during those moments,” he reflected.