Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon, Tom Holland To Visit India for The Odyssey Premiere; Check Date, City, Time, Tickets Details

Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan along with actors Matt Damon and Tom Holland are all set to arrive in India for the premiere of their long-awaited movie The Odyssey. The news has sparked a lot of buzz among movies lovers, especially Nolan fans all across the country who are basically waiting on bated breath to catch even a brief glimpse of the entire star packed crew. For the special occasions, fans, journalists, and people from the film industry are expected to gather together as the team presents one of the most anticipated pictures of the year.

The Odyssey Premiere in India

Universal Pictures International said on Wednesday that Mumbai will be picked as one of the stops on The Odyssey’s global promotional tour. The city will join London, Paris, and New York by hosting the premiere of The Odyssey in India.

The studio went on to add that director Christopher Nolan is expected to show up in Mumbai in July with producer Emma Thomas and actors Matt Damon and Tom Holland which is going to be one of the major even for Indian fans.

The Odyssey Premiere in India: Date, City, Time

The India premiere of The Odyssey will take place at the PVR Icon IMAX theatre inside Phoenix Palladium Mall in Mumbai. However, the makers have not yet revealed the official date for the event, making fans more eager to know about the visit of The Obyssey cast.

“The visit marks a landmark moment for both the film and the Indian entertainment industry, bringing together one of cinema’s most celebrated filmmakers and an acclaimed cast for a historic premiere event in the country,” notes a press release for the announcement. The Odyssey will be the first Christopher Nolan film ever to premiere in India.

The Odyssey Release Date in India

The Odyssey is all set to release in theatres in India on July 17, 2026. The film will be released in various formats including standard, IMAX 2D, and EPIQ. Tickets for The Odyssey will be easily available for platforms like BookMyShow or the District.

The film also stars Anne Hathaway as his wife, Penelope, and Tom Holland as his son, Telemachus, alongside Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron.

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