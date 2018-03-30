Oscar-nominated director Christopher Nolan has arrived in Mumbai. The Dunkirk director is in India to draw focus on the importance of celluloid in the digital age. The Dark Knight director will be engaging in a conversation about the significance of preserving film for the ages. The event is being hosted by Indian filmmaker and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, who hopes that Nolan’s presence and words will influence people to participate in a culture of film preservation.

Nolan has often spoken about restoring old film reels and, in fact, is slated to present the 70mm print of Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece “2001: A Space Odyssey” at the Cannes Film Festival to mark the movie’s 50th anniversary. A public lecture on ‘Process and the Non-Deliberate Act’ by visual artist Tacita Dean is slated to take place today. It will be followed by a discussion on ‘Reframing The Future Of Film’ on Monday in Mumbai with Nolan, Dean, and Dungarpur. A roundtable discussion is also planned with prominent personalities of the Indian film industry to be attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kamal Haasan, Shyam Benegal and others.

Dungarpur has been at the forefront of restoration efforts in Indian cinema and even made a film, “The Celluloid Man”, on Indian archivist PK Nair but the filmmaker feels the film industry here is still apathetic towards its heritage.

“We have got support for a cause which we have been fighting alone. It is fantastic. There was hardly any support from the film industry and people in India. And suddenly you get support from two internationally world-renowned artistes (Nolan and celebrated visual artist Tacita Dean). We want that they (industry people) should be awakened. They should realise that people from across the world are realising things and supporting us, so why not support here,” Dungarpur told PTI in an interview.

Without taking names, Dungarpur says he reached out to almost the entire industry, including Bollywood and people from southern cinema, but never found any help.

“They just say what you are doing is great, we are proud of you. Instead of saying I will help you, I have been told others should come and help you. Everybody knows about our foundation, we have done three workshops. We have been voicing for this since three years. We are looking for the heritage of the film industry and we do not get funding to safeguard their heritage,” he adds.

