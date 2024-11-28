Home
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Christopher Nolan Was Left Awestruck By This 2024 Sci-Fi Adventure Movie: What A Remarkable Piece Of Work

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan has praised Denis Villeneuve’s directorial ‘Dune: Part Two’ and called it a “miraculous job of adaptation”, reported Deadline.
“Taking the second half and making an incredible conclusion to the story,” said Nolan, adding, “What a remarkable piece of work.”

Nolan added, “If, to me, Dune was like Star Wars, then Dune 2 is The Empire Strikes Back, which is my favourite Star Wars film. I think it’s just a great expansion of all that was introduced in the first one.”

“What I was really struck by is the sense of immersion in that world,” he continued.

Nolan shared, “It’s a film that has so many unique images, so many things you’ve never seen before in this movie, time after time, and I was so struck by the detail of everything.”

Based on the second half of Frank Herbert’s 1965 science-fiction novel, “Dune: Part Two” follows Timothee Chalamet’s Paul Atreides as he joins the Fremen and strives to free the galaxy from the Harkonnen empire, which is responsible for his father’s death. Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Lea Seydoux join the original cast of Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, and Stellan Skarsgard.

The film’s predecessor, ‘Dune: Part One’, received ten Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, and won for original music, sound, film editing, cinematography, production design, and visual effects. The first film grossed over 400 million dollars at the global box office.

Villeneuve shared that he plans to start filming the film franchise’s third installment, based on Herbert’s ’69 novel Dune Messiah, in late 2025 or 2026, reported Deadline.

(With Inputs From ANI)

