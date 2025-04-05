Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan recently opened up about a long-cherished aspiration—to work with acclaimed British-American filmmaker Christopher Nolan.

While speaking at a celebratory event in Atlanta, USA, where nearly 5,000 fans gathered to honor his 25-year journey in Indian cinema, Hrithik shared his admiration for some of his dream collaborators.

A Dream That Started at Home, and a Wish for the Future

The actor began by talking about the director who gave him his first break—his father, Rakesh Roshan.

“Rakesh Roshan – that dream happened right in the beginning,” Hrithik said, referencing his debut in Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai.

He then shifted focus to an international name on his wishlist—Christopher Nolan.

“Now, I’d actually like to work with Christopher Nolan. He is one of my favourite directors,” Hrithik added, expressing his deep respect for the Oppenheimer and Inception director.

New Beginnings: From Actor to Director

On the professional front, Hrithik is preparing for a significant milestone—his debut as a director.

The announcement was made by his father, Rakesh Roshan, earlier in March through a heartfelt Instagram post.

Sharing a picture with Hrithik, lovingly referred to as ‘Duggu,’ he wrote, “Duggu, 25 years back I launched you as an actor, and today again, after 25 years, you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers, Aditya Chopra and myself, to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4. Wish you all the success in this new avatar with good wishes and blessings.”

Meanwhile, Hrithik is also gearing up for the release of War 2, part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe.

The action-packed sequel will also star NTR Jr. and Kiara Advani, and is slated to hit theaters on August 14 this year.

