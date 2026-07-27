Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Leaked Online Days After Release, Universal Launches Copyright Crackdown

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has become the latest big-budget Hollywood film to face online piracy, with unauthorised copies appearing on multiple social media platforms less than two weeks after its theatrical release. According to international reports, low-resolution versions of the film began circulating online over the weekend before being taken down. The pirated uploads reportedly remained accessible for nearly two hours before copyright enforcement measures removed them.

The leak comes at a time when studios are increasingly battling digital piracy, particularly during a film’s crucial opening weeks, when box office collections are at their peak.

Universal Pictures responds to the leak

Universal Pictures confirmed that it acted swiftly after becoming aware of the unauthorised uploads. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio said it had immediately initiated takedown procedures and would continue to protect its intellectual property. “We became aware of the unauthorised posting of the film and immediately initiated takedown protocols. We take copyright infringement seriously and will pursue all appropriate remedies to protect our content and intellectual property rights.”

Major Hollywood studios routinely monitor piracy during theatrical releases, as even low-quality leaked copies can affect audience turnout and revenue.

Piracy fails to slow the film’s box office momentum

Despite the leak, The Odyssey continues to dominate cinemas worldwide. The epic collected $87 million in North America during its second weekend, taking its domestic total to $286 million. Internationally, the film has earned more than $350 million, pushing its worldwide box office haul to an impressive $639 million.

The strong numbers suggest audience demand has remained largely unaffected, with the film continuing to draw crowds across key global markets.

A modern retelling of an ancient epic

Based on Homer’s timeless Greek epic, The Odyssey follows King Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, as he embarks on a dangerous voyage home to Ithaca after the Trojan War. His journey is filled with mythical creatures, powerful gods and life-threatening trials as he fights to reunite with his wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway) and son Telemachus (Tom Holland).

The film also features an ensemble cast including Zendaya as Athena, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o, Jon Bernthal, Mia Goth, Elliot Page, John Leguizamo, Corey Hawkins, Samantha Morton, Travis Scott, and Benny Safdie.

Widely regarded as one of Nolan’s most ambitious projects to date, The Odyssey has earned praise for its scale, visual storytelling and performances. Even as piracy poses a challenge, the film’s robust theatrical performance underscores the continued appeal of the big-screen experience for major cinematic events.