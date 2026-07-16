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Home > Entertainment News > Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Sells Tickets Up to Rs 3,400 in India, Eyes Bigger Opening Than Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Sells Tickets Up to Rs 3,400 in India, Eyes Bigger Opening Than Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is off to a flying start in India even before its theatrical release. With premium IMAX tickets priced as high as Rs 3,400 and advance bookings gaining momentum, trade experts believe the epic could surpass Oppenheimer's opening-day collections.

The Odyssey (Photo: X)
The Odyssey (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-07-16 22:49 IST

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is shaping up to be one of the biggest Hollywood releases in India this year. Even before hitting theatres on July 17, the filmmaker’s ambitious adaptation of Homer’s classic epic has generated massive excitement, with premium IMAX tickets selling for as much as Rs 3,400. Advance bookings opened weeks ahead of release, and several high-end IMAX screenings are already witnessing strong demand. At INOX Megaplex in Pune, recliner seats are priced at Rs 3,400, while PVR ICON at Mumbai’s Phoenix Palladium is selling premium seats for Rs 3,100. In Delhi-NCR, PVR IMAX with Laser at Priya Cinema has tickets priced up to Rs 2,500. Premium shows in Bengaluru and Kolkata are also commanding prices well above Rs 1,000, reflecting the extraordinary demand for Nolan’s latest spectacle.

Can The Odyssey outperform Oppenheimer at the Indian box office?

The strong advance sales have prompted trade analysts to predict that The Odyssey could deliver Christopher Nolan’s biggest opening in India.

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According to industry estimates cited by PTI, the film is expected to collect around Rs 20 crore on its opening day, with its first weekend potentially reaching Rs 60–75 crore. Trade analyst Girish Wankhede believes the film could comfortably cross Rs 50 crore over its opening weekend across all languages, thanks to its pan-India release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

For comparison, Oppenheimer earned Rs 14.5 crore on its opening day in India before finishing with a lifetime collection of over Rs 131 crore net.

A global event film

The Odyssey has already received enthusiastic early reviews following its premiere, with critics praising Nolan’s ambitious retelling of Homer’s epic. The film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, alongside Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o and Samantha Morton.

Notably, The Odyssey is the first feature film shot entirely using IMAX cameras, making it one of Nolan’s most technically ambitious projects to date. The film releases in Indian theatres on July 17 and is expected to become one of the country’s biggest Hollywood openings of 2026.

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Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Sells Tickets Up to Rs 3,400 in India, Eyes Bigger Opening Than Oppenheimer
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Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Sells Tickets Up to Rs 3,400 in India, Eyes Bigger Opening Than Oppenheimer

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Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Sells Tickets Up to Rs 3,400 in India, Eyes Bigger Opening Than Oppenheimer
Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Sells Tickets Up to Rs 3,400 in India, Eyes Bigger Opening Than Oppenheimer
Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Sells Tickets Up to Rs 3,400 in India, Eyes Bigger Opening Than Oppenheimer
Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Sells Tickets Up to Rs 3,400 in India, Eyes Bigger Opening Than Oppenheimer

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