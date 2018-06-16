ChuanDo from Singapore is one of the hottest and sexy men followed on Instagram around the world today. The handsome hunk has around 772k fan followers on his Instagram, who looks unbelievably half of his age while his actual age is 50 years.

ChuanDo Tan is one hunk from Singapore, who is unbelievably half of his age. The tremendously hot and sexy and one of the most followed persons on Instagram today is a pop-singer-turned-model-turned-photographer which has been the buzz for some time. The handsome hunk’s career is also exciting like his look.

Apart from being tremendously hot and sexy, ChuanDo Tan has an exciting career, which most people would have imagined their lives. People are wondering what is the secret to his fitness and healthy lifestyle. Let us tell you that the pop-singer-turned-model-turned-photographer breakfast diet includes 6 poached eggs and the handsome hunk keeps track of his calories daily.

The photographer owns his own modelling agency and has worked with famous personalities. The handsome hunk has baffled internet fans with his striking good looks and chiselled physique. One would wonder how could a man halfway through to 100 maintain himself to look so dashing. Check out the hottest, sexy and handsome pictures of ChuanDo Tan

