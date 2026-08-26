Chumbak Trailer: Neena Gupta, Arjun Bijlani Lead Netflix’s Chaotic New Neighbourhood Comedy — Here’s What To Expect

What happens when your neighbours know your business better than you do? Chumbak turns that familiar Indian neighbourhood experience into the setting for its latest family comedy. The Netflix series revolves around five quirky families living in Chumbak Colony, where everyday arguments, celebrations, marriages and family problems quickly become everybody’s concern. The trailer introduces a colourful ensemble caught up in the kind of small-town-meets-urban chaos that feels instantly recognisable.

Among the faces leading the show are Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Manasi Parekh, Sumeet Vyas, Arjun Bijlani, Helly Shah, Sandeepa Dhar, Sumeet Raghavan, Amyra Dastur and Anant V Joshi. Netflix describes the series as a feel-good sitcom centred on marriage, friendship, family and community.

Watch The Trailer Here

Aatish Kapadia And JD Majethia Return To Their Comedy Roots

The biggest draw for many viewers may be the names behind Chumbak. Writer-director Aatish Kapadia and producer-showrunner JD Majethia previously created beloved television comedies including Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi. Netflix says the new series carries their trademark focus on everyday relationships and observational humour.

The show’s premise also taps into a disappearing aspect of Indian urban life: the neighbourhood where doors were rarely closed, people dropped in without warning and a cup of chai could turn into an hour-long conversation. Rather than relying on an elaborate high-concept plot, Chumbak appears to find its comedy in these everyday interactions, and in the fact that nobody in the colony seems capable of minding their own business.

Chumbak OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch

Chumbak will stream on Netflix from August 28, 2026. The series is positioned as a Hindi-language family sitcom and is expected to appeal to viewers looking for light, ensemble-driven entertainment.

With its nostalgic neighbourhood setting and a cast packed with familiar television and film faces, Chumbak is clearly betting on a simple idea: sometimes the funniest stories are happening right next door.