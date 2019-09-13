Chunky Panday supports #MeToo accused Sajid Khan, he said that he is the one who is outspoken and Flamboyant kind of a person. He added that people misunderstood him.

Many Bollywood celebs were dragged under #MeeToo movement. Most of them were alleged to force other celebs for unwanted things. Sajid Khan was also alleged by many co-workers and has been sent back from work. So many people were alleged and were treated badly. They all were boycotted from the work. But now most of them are coming back with their new projects and it seemed that this movement is coming into lights again.

Chunky Panday supported him and said that Sajid Khan is a flamboyant and very outspoken person. He added that Sajid Khan must be understood by people. He said he had been since childhood with Sajid Khan and Sajid do not say things to mean them it is just for effect. He added that many people were accused at the time of #MeeToo season and everyone felt bad when Sajid’s name came.

In the #MeeToo movement which was on the peak in 2018, Sajid Khan received an official notice from Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association. It was written in the note that his action had a bad impact on their association it is considered to be an activity that disreputes the organization. He had been given 7 days to give an explanation on that offensive behavior. He had been informed that if he would not go as per the regulation then other actions would be taken.

Akshay Kumar also took his hands back from the film when he got to know that he is #MeeToo accused. Later the film shooting was started again with Farhad Samji, and Saji Nadiadwala Farhan Akhtar also took his stand on this acquisition and said that he will work with him and try to figure out the things. Currently, he had not been seen on any work since then but have been spotted on some events with sister Farah Khan.

