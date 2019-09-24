Chunni Black song: Jasmine Sandlas, Ranbir Grewal track Chunni Black, which released last week, is currently creating a buzz on YouTube. In an interview, Sandlas revealed Chunni Black is among her favourite songs as from a long time she wanted to do a slow-groovy feel song. Watch the video here–

The Gulabi Queen of the Punjabi music industry, Jasmine Sandlas, is back with yet another groovy track–Chunni Black, in collaboration with singer Ranbir Grewal. The song, uploaded on September 16 on Sandlas’ official handle, has till now garnered over 42 Lakh views with more than 95,000 likes.

In the video, the Sandlas can be seen with actor Randeep Waraich across a variety of picturesque locations, including Rajasthan and Chandigarh. She keeps her root intact with the song, donning traditional Punjabi dresses. The song is a playful conversation between a man and woman with music that seems old school touch juxtaposed with contemporary vibes.

Talking about the song and her previous preoccupation with peppy songs, Sandlas revealed that Chunni Black is her personal favourite as it touches her soul, and she further expressed herself and revealed that she further wants to do more songs which have this slow-groovy feel. Though she has been doing peppy songs for a long time, and they have been a massive hit. Now, she wants to do songs that are similar to Chunni Black.

Sandlas also added saying that she and Grewal had been thinking of collaborating for a song for a while. She loves Ranbir’s lyrics and his style of writing which connects with the hearts of people and also she had promised him that we will do a song together which culminated in Chunni Black.

Not only this, but Sandlas also said that– for her collaborating with a famous singer is not important and she would love to collaborate with more singers who can’t get the platform to showcase their skills, so this is the first one and she will be doing more collaboration for up-coming songs as well.

The song has been penned down by Grewal with music given by Sharan Shergill. Sandlas has sung many songs, including some for Bollywood. She is known for songs like–Yaar Na Miley from Salman Khan-starrer Kick, Ishq Da Sutta, Sip Sip Mithi Mithi, and Bamb Jatt, among others.

