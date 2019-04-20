Chupke Chupke remake: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has been reportedly roped in for the remake of comedy film Chupke Chupke. In the film, the actor will reprise Dharmendra's role and play a double role. The remake of Chupke Chupke will be directed by Luv Ranjan and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar.

Chupke Chupke remake: Time and again, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has floored everyone with his unconventional film choices and impeccable performances, making him one of the most versatile actors of the current generation. As the cult comedy film Chupke Chupke completes 44 years, Film producer Bhushan Kumar and director Luv Ranjan have joined hands to remake the film. While the earlier film starred Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore and Jaya Bachchan in lead roles, reports are rife that Rajkummar has been roped in to play Dharmendra’s role.

A source close to a news portal has revealed that Rajkummar is one of those many people who love the film Chupke Chupke. The idea of a remake interested him so much that he agreed to come on board. In the film, Rajkummar will play a double role. With this, the makers are still finalising the script and scouting for rest of the cast. The excitement is sure to bring joy for not just Rajkummar’s die-hard fans but also cinephiles as he has done comedy in his previous releases like Stree and Bareilly Ki Barfi, for which he garnered immense praise.

It is to be noted that remakes are in vogue in Bollywood. With Chupke Chupke, the makers of another cult comedy film Coolie No. 1 will be recreating the film. Starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, the film will be directed by original director David Dhawan. It is reported that the official announcement of the film will be made on Varun Dhawan’s birthday on April 24.

#CoolieNo1 Remake Is Happening… Reprising the roles of Govinda and Karishma Kapoor in this version 2.0 will be @Varun_dvn and Sara Ali Khan… David Dhawan will direct under his own banner, The One Entertainment. Goes on floors in July and releases early 2020!! *Confirmed* pic.twitter.com/eVewHzbrPV — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) January 12, 2019

Last seen in the film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga co-starring Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, the actor will be seen in upcoming films like Mental Hai Kya opposite Kangana Ranaut, Made In China opposite Mouni Roy, Turram Khan opposite Nushrat Bharucha and Rooh Afza opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More