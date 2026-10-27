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Home > Entertainment News > CID Creator BP Singh Dies At 75: Daya Actor Dayanand Shetty Remembers Him, Says ‘He Had Not Been Well’

CID Creator BP Singh Dies At 75: Daya Actor Dayanand Shetty Remembers Him, Says ‘He Had Not Been Well’

CID creator and director BP Singh dies at 75. Dayanand Shetty, who played Daya, remembers the veteran filmmaker and recalls his dedication to work as tributes pour in.

CID Creator BP Singh Dies At 75
CID Creator BP Singh Dies At 75

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-10-27 16:07 IST

BP Singh Death News: Brijendra Pal Singh, popularly known as BP Singh, the creator and director of the iconic television crime series CID, died on Tuesday morning, October 27, 2026, at the age of 75, according to Hindustan Times. The veteran television filmmaker was also known for creating the horror series Aahat and for his occasional appearance as DCP Shamsher Singh Chitrole in CID

Remembering the filmmaker, actor Dayanand Shetty, who played Senior Inspector Daya in CID, told Hindustan Times that Singh had been unwell for some time. He also recalled the veteran’s dedication to his work and his contribution to television production.

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“BP Singh ji had no other life, other than making content. He was dedicated to his work, was very passionate about it. He was also one of the best cameramen we had,” Shetty said.

He added that Singh had not been keeping well for quite some time and died after not waking up on Tuesday morning. 

Who Was BP Singh? The Man Behind CID And Aahat

BP Singh was one of the prominent names in Indian television, best known for creating and directing CID, which premiered in 1998 and became one of the country’s longest-running crime investigation shows. The series featured Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, Aditya Srivastava as Inspector Abhijeet and Dayanand Shetty as Inspector Daya.

The show’s memorable characters, crime investigations and recurring dialogues helped it build a loyal audience over the years. Singh also appeared on the show as DCP Shamsher Singh Chitrole, a character known for his interactions with ACP Pradyuman. 

Apart from CID, Singh created Aahat, a horror series that became popular among television viewers. A graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), he began his career as a cameraman before establishing himself as a television producer and director. 

BP Singh’s Recent Video Had Sparked Concern Among CID Fans

Days before his death, a video featuring Singh alongside members of the CID cast had circulated on social media, drawing attention to his frail appearance. The footage prompted emotional reactions from viewers who remembered him for his on-screen role as DCP Chitrole and his contribution to the show. 

Singh’s death marks the loss of a filmmaker associated with some of Indian television’s most recognisable crime and horror shows. His work on CID and Aahat remains a significant part of his legacy, while Shetty’s tribute reflects the close professional association he shared with the cast of the long-running crime series.

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CID Creator BP Singh Dies At 75: Daya Actor Dayanand Shetty Remembers Him, Says ‘He Had Not Been Well’
Tags: BP SinghCID

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CID Creator BP Singh Dies At 75: Daya Actor Dayanand Shetty Remembers Him, Says ‘He Had Not Been Well’
CID Creator BP Singh Dies At 75: Daya Actor Dayanand Shetty Remembers Him, Says ‘He Had Not Been Well’
CID Creator BP Singh Dies At 75: Daya Actor Dayanand Shetty Remembers Him, Says ‘He Had Not Been Well’
CID Creator BP Singh Dies At 75: Daya Actor Dayanand Shetty Remembers Him, Says ‘He Had Not Been Well’
CID Creator BP Singh Dies At 75: Daya Actor Dayanand Shetty Remembers Him, Says ‘He Had Not Been Well’

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