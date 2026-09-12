CINTAA Row Escalates: Upasana Singh Accuses Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure Of Trying To Move Documents, Police Called

The internal dispute at the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) has intensified just a day before its scheduled elections, after a video surfaced showing actress Upasana Singh, former president Poonam Dhillon and former vice-president Padmini Kolhapure involved in a confrontation at the association’s premises in the presence of police.

According to Upasana, the latest dispute began after another actor alerted her that something unusual was happening at the CINTAA office. She told HT City that she immediately reached the location and called the police.

Why Did Upasana Singh Call The Police?

Upasana has alleged that Poonam and Padmini were attempting to take CINTAA documents and other belongings out of the premises in a tempo. She further claimed that members had previously raised concerns about irregularities in certain documents and wanted a forensic investigation. Upasana alleged that the attempt to move the papers was therefore suspicious and said a police complaint had been filed at the Versova police station.

Importantly, these claims have been made by Upasana and have not been independently established as fact.

Poonam Dhillon-Padmini Kolhapure Vs Upasana Singh: How Did The CINTAA Row Begin?

The latest confrontation comes after months of internal tension within CINTAA. In August, 11 members resigned, including eight elected Executive Committee members, alleging problems with decision-making and governance under Poonam and Padmini. Poonam rejected the allegations, describing them as offensive and saying the dispute stemmed from disagreements over the functioning of CINTAA and the Cine Artistes’ Welfare Trust.

Padmini and Poonam have also publicly pushed back against Upasana’s allegations, with both sides presenting different accounts of the association’s internal functioning.

CINTAA Elections Scheduled For September 12

The latest confrontation comes at a crucial moment. Fresh CINTAA elections have been scheduled for September 12, following the prolonged leadership dispute. The Poonam-led faction had challenged the polls in court, but the court allowed the election to proceed, while making the eventual result subject to the outcome of the ongoing legal proceedings.

For now, the document dispute has added another layer to an already bitter battle over the future leadership and functioning of one of the Hindi film and television industry’s key artistes’ bodies.