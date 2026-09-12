LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > CINTAA Row Escalates: Upasana Singh Accuses Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure Of Trying To Move Documents, Police Called

CINTAA Row Escalates: Upasana Singh Accuses Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure Of Trying To Move Documents, Police Called

The ongoing CINTAA dispute has taken another turn after a video showed Upasana Singh, Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure at the association’s premises with police. Upasana has alleged that the former office-bearers attempted to move CINTAA documents in a tempo and said a police complaint has been filed.

Poonam Dhillon-Padmini Kolhapure (Photo:X)
Poonam Dhillon-Padmini Kolhapure (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-09-12 14:24 IST

The internal dispute at the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) has intensified just a day before its scheduled elections, after a video surfaced showing actress Upasana Singh, former president Poonam Dhillon and former vice-president Padmini Kolhapure involved in a confrontation at the association’s premises in the presence of police.

According to Upasana, the latest dispute began after another actor alerted her that something unusual was happening at the CINTAA office. She told HT City that she immediately reached the location and called the police.

You Might Be Interested In

Why Did Upasana Singh Call The Police?

Upasana has alleged that Poonam and Padmini were attempting to take CINTAA documents and other belongings out of the premises in a tempo. She further claimed that members had previously raised concerns about irregularities in certain documents and wanted a forensic investigation. Upasana alleged that the attempt to move the papers was therefore suspicious and said a police complaint had been filed at the Versova police station.

Importantly, these claims have been made by Upasana and have not been independently established as fact.

Poonam Dhillon-Padmini Kolhapure Vs Upasana Singh: How Did The CINTAA Row Begin?

The latest confrontation comes after months of internal tension within CINTAA. In August, 11 members resigned, including eight elected Executive Committee members, alleging problems with decision-making and governance under Poonam and Padmini.  Poonam rejected the allegations, describing them as offensive and saying the dispute stemmed from disagreements over the functioning of CINTAA and the Cine Artistes’ Welfare Trust.

Padmini and Poonam have also publicly pushed back against Upasana’s allegations, with both sides presenting different accounts of the association’s internal functioning.

CINTAA Elections Scheduled For September 12

The latest confrontation comes at a crucial moment. Fresh CINTAA elections have been scheduled for September 12, following the prolonged leadership dispute. The Poonam-led faction had challenged the polls in court, but the court allowed the election to proceed, while making the eventual result subject to the outcome of the ongoing legal proceedings.

For now, the document dispute has added another layer to an already bitter battle over the future leadership and functioning of one of the Hindi film and television industry’s key artistes’ bodies.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CINTAA Row Escalates: Upasana Singh Accuses Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure Of Trying To Move Documents, Police Called
Tags: CINTAAUpasana Singh

RELATED News

Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Chhathi Maiya’ Song Goes Viral, Crosses 8 Million Views In 24 Hours: ‘Proud Moment For Bihar’

Armaan Malik To Become Father Of 6th Child? Payal-Kritika Drop THIS ‘Baby Coming Soon’ Hint, Keep Fans Guessing

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 8: Pankaj Tripathi’s Film Crosses Rs 157 Crore In India, Worldwide Total Nears Rs 225 Crore

Tara Sutaria Viral Video: Actress Pushes Camera Away After Pap Gets Too Close — Watch What Happened

Who Is Kanika Mann? Bigg Boss 20 Contestant’s Career, Net Worth, Relationships, Lifestyle And More

LATEST NEWS

CINTAA Row Escalates: Upasana Singh Accuses Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure Of Trying To Move Documents, Police Called

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Score his 980th Goal Today in Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League Match? Check Ronaldo Stats, Goals, Match Prediction and More

IPL vs PSL: Wasim Akram Slams Pakistan Super League, Says It Has Failed to Produce a Batter Like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Walk 100 Steps After A Meal Or Sit In Vajrasana? Experts Reveal Which Is More Effective For Better Digestion

Fatima Jatoi Leaked Video: What’s Behind The Viral Clip Of Pakistani TikTok Star?

Kareena Kapoor MMS Leak: What Was The Truth Behind The Viral Video Controversy?

Bangladesh MP GM Nazrul Islam’s Viral MMS: Who Is The Young Woman In The Leaked CCTV Bedroom Video?

Manjeet Kaur Murder Case: ‘They Tried To Burn Me Alive,’ Last Video Of Punjabi Influencer Surfaces

Poonam Pandey MMS Leak: How The Actress Reacted When Her Viral Video Sparked A Storm

Maami-Bhanja Love Affair: Woman Ran Away With Her Nephew, Leaving 4 Children, Heartbroken Husband Took Kids To SSP; What Happened Next?

CINTAA Row Escalates: Upasana Singh Accuses Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure Of Trying To Move Documents, Police Called

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CINTAA Row Escalates: Upasana Singh Accuses Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure Of Trying To Move Documents, Police Called

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CINTAA Row Escalates: Upasana Singh Accuses Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure Of Trying To Move Documents, Police Called
CINTAA Row Escalates: Upasana Singh Accuses Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure Of Trying To Move Documents, Police Called
CINTAA Row Escalates: Upasana Singh Accuses Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure Of Trying To Move Documents, Police Called
CINTAA Row Escalates: Upasana Singh Accuses Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure Of Trying To Move Documents, Police Called
CINTAA Row Escalates: Upasana Singh Accuses Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure Of Trying To Move Documents, Police Called

QUICK LINKS