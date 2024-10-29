Home
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ Trailer Unveils Thrilling Spy Adventure Starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

As the spy thriller ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, nears its release date, the makers have built excitement among fans with the release of its second trailer.

The makers took to their Instagram account on Tuesday to share a 2:23-minute long trailer that offers a glimpse into Samantha’s character, Honey, a former struggling actress who is recruited by Varun’s character, Bunny, to become a spy. The plot takes a thrilling turn when, years later, the two are reunited to protect their daughter, Nadia, from the dangerous enemies of their past.

Packed with adrenaline-pumping action sequences and emotional drama, the trailer shows the chemistry between Varun and Samantha as they navigate a world of espionage, betrayal, and danger.

“Spies of Citadel are here to take over #CitadelHoneyBunnyOnPrime, New Series, Nov 7,” the post was captioned. Written by Sita R. Menon and directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ is the Indian installment of the global ‘Citadel’ franchise. The series is set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1990s.

Executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage original series span the globe, exploring the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore. ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ will premiere on Prime Video on November 7.

(Inputs from ANI)

