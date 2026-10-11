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Home > Entertainment News > CJP Protest: From Shabana Azmi And Naseeruddin Shah To Imran Khan, 10+ Celebrities And Public Figures Who Joined The Demonstrations

CJP Protest: From Shabana Azmi And Naseeruddin Shah To Imran Khan, 10+ Celebrities And Public Figures Who Joined The Demonstrations

From Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah to Imran Khan and Dhruv Rathee, here are the celebrities and public figures who attended CJP protests or voiced support for the demonstrations.

Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah and Abhijeet Dipke (Image: X)
Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah and Abhijeet Dipke (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Sun 2026-10-11 10:52 IST

CJP Protest: The protests by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) have attracted attention outside of politics as well, with various personalities such as actors, directors, musicians, and online creators attending or speaking up about their involvement in the protests. The veteran actors Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah were some of the personalities that showed up at the protest organized by CJP in Mumbai on October 2. Soon after this, actor and activist Prakash Raj and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee attended the protests in Bengaluru. Actor Imran Khan was arrested along with other protestors when he tried to join a protest in support of CJP on October 10 in Mumbai.

The protests revolved around the demand for the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, as well as concerns about the SIR of electoral rolls. All these issues are demands raised by the protesting individuals and not any proven misconduct.

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Following are some of the prominent personalities who are involved in the protests, either by attending the protests or through public support.

1. Shabana Azmi

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi was among the prominent film-industry figures who attended the October 2 CJP protest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park. She addressed the gathering and spoke about voting rights and the importance of responding to concerns through democratic means.

Her participation made her one of the most recognisable names at the demonstration.

2. Naseeruddin Shah

Actor Naseeruddin Shah also attended the October 2 protest in Mumbai. His presence alongside other established figures from the film industry brought additional attention to the gathering.

Shah was seen interacting with CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke during the demonstration.

3. Vishal Dadlani

Singer and composer Vishal Dadlani was another entertainment-industry figure associated with the Mumbai protest. He joined the October 2 gathering as demonstrators called for the Chief Election Commissioner’s resignation and raised concerns about electoral-roll revision.

Dadlani’s involvement added a prominent voice from the music industry to the list of participants.

4. Vishal Bhardwaj

Filmmaker and composer Vishal Bhardwaj was among the film personalities reported at the October 2 protest. His presence placed another well-known director among those who joined the demonstration.

The gathering included slogans, satirical placards and references to popular culture as protesters sought to draw attention to their demands.

5. Hansal Mehta

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta was also reported among the attendees at the October 2 Mumbai demonstration. His name featured alongside actors, musicians and other cultural figures who appeared at the protest.

His reported participation added to the visible representation of the Hindi film industry at the gathering.

6. Rekha Bhardwaj

Singer Rekha Bhardwaj was among the other entertainment personalities linked to the October 2 demonstration. Her name appeared in coverage of the gathering, which brought together artists and members of the public around the protest’s demands.

7. Atul Kulkarni

Actor Atul Kulkarni was also reported among those associated with the Mumbai protest. His participation added another actor to the group of film-industry figures linked to the demonstration.

8. Shashank Arora

Actor Shashank Arora was named among the personalities associated with the October 2 protest. His reported presence reflected participation by actors from different generations of Hindi cinema.

9. Prakash Raj

Actor and activist Prakash Raj joined the CJP-linked demonstration at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park on October 8. The event focused on concerns surrounding electoral-roll revision and demands for Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

Raj publicly criticised the Election Commission’s handling of the issue and urged people to take part in the campaign. His participation made him one of the prominent entertainment figures associated with the Bengaluru protest.

10. Dhruv Rathee

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee attended the October 8 demonstration in Bengaluru alongside Prakash Raj and CJP representatives. Rathee had also publicly indicated that he would participate.

His involvement brought a major digital creator into the movement, which has drawn support and attention through online discussions as well as street demonstrations.

11. Imran Khan

Actor Imran Khan, known for films such as Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, was among those detained by Mumbai Police on October 10 during a proposed demonstration at August Kranti Maidan.

The gathering was organised in support of CJP’s protest call. Khan subsequently shared a post from the police vehicle, indicating that he was participating as a citizen rather than as a member of a political organisation.

His detention brought renewed attention to the Mumbai demonstrations and the people attempting to join them.

12. Lekha Washington

Actor and artist Lekha Washington was with Imran Khan at the October 10 Mumbai gathering and was also detained, according to reports. She later shared updates about the incident and the group’s safety.

Her presence at the proposed demonstration placed her among the entertainment personalities who took part in the Mumbai action.

13. Tushar Gandhi

Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, was another prominent public figure involved in the October 10 Mumbai protest. Reports said he was detained while travelling to the demonstration.

Gandhi’s involvement connected the protest to a wider civil-society conversation about democratic participation, public dissent and the right to assemble peacefully.

What happened at the Delhi CJP protest on October 10?

The planned demonstration of the CJP in Jantar Mantar, New Delhi was marked by a massive presence of police and detentions on October 10. The event received denial from Delhi Police due to security issues and inappropriate time for the permission to hold it. Due to the barricading of the chosen area for the protest, people tried to gather elsewhere within the city, such as Dilli Haat, Connaught Place and Sansad Marg. The police arrested protesters and activists, while the bans drew the attention of many representatives.

These included actors Prakash Raj, Anurag Kashyap and Vishal Dadlani. It is necessary to distinguish their responses from the participation in the demonstration. The demonstration was organized due to the dissatisfaction with the process of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The developments in Delhi also prompted solidarity demonstrations in Mumbai, where actor Imran Khan and other participants were detained. The events brought renewed attention to the CJP protests and the response by authorities.

What happens next? CJP issued a fresh call for a Jantar Mantar demonstration on Sunday, October 11, following the previous day’s detentions. The situation remains developing.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan B’Day SPL: From An Alleged Radio Rejection To Rs 90 Crore Debt, 5 Turning Points In Big B’s Life

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CJP Protest: From Shabana Azmi And Naseeruddin Shah To Imran Khan, 10+ Celebrities And Public Figures Who Joined The Demonstrations
Tags: Bollywood newsCJP protestentertainment newsImran KhanNaseeruddin ShahShabana AzmiVishal Dadlani

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CJP Protest: From Shabana Azmi And Naseeruddin Shah To Imran Khan, 10+ Celebrities And Public Figures Who Joined The Demonstrations

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CJP Protest: From Shabana Azmi And Naseeruddin Shah To Imran Khan, 10+ Celebrities And Public Figures Who Joined The Demonstrations

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CJP Protest: From Shabana Azmi And Naseeruddin Shah To Imran Khan, 10+ Celebrities And Public Figures Who Joined The Demonstrations
CJP Protest: From Shabana Azmi And Naseeruddin Shah To Imran Khan, 10+ Celebrities And Public Figures Who Joined The Demonstrations
CJP Protest: From Shabana Azmi And Naseeruddin Shah To Imran Khan, 10+ Celebrities And Public Figures Who Joined The Demonstrations
CJP Protest: From Shabana Azmi And Naseeruddin Shah To Imran Khan, 10+ Celebrities And Public Figures Who Joined The Demonstrations
CJP Protest: From Shabana Azmi And Naseeruddin Shah To Imran Khan, 10+ Celebrities And Public Figures Who Joined The Demonstrations

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