Class Of 2021: The youth-based web series Class of 2020 received a great response from the audience and it seems that the makers are all set with its new season Class of 2021. Recently, while giving an interview, mastermind Vikas Gupta expressed his happiness for his web show Class of 2020 and revealed insights for the next season.

Vikas Gupta revealed that the next season will go live in January 2021 and currently he is busy with the scripting of 2021 batch. Not just this, he also spilled beans about his collaboration with Ekta Kapoor as he is much excited and has something new and unique for the upcoming season. Vikas Gupta also revealed that the cast of the upcoming season has not been finalized but soon they will officially announce the finalized names. Overall, it will be quite exciting to see whether the makers opt for previous faces to maintain continuity or changes the entire theme of the web show.

On the work front, Vikas Gupta was last seen in the house of Bigg Boss 13, who came as the connection of Sidharth Shukla. From making strategies, changing the game of the task to getting into arguments and entertaining the audience, Vikas Gupta is no doubt an allrounder and proves himself to be an actual player every now and then.

He was last seen in his show Ace of Space 2 and has also received an award from Lions Gold Awards for the Best Personality of the Year after Bigg Boss season 11.

