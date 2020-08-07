The trailer of Class of 83 starring Bobby Deol is finally out. Directed by Atul Sabarwal and produced under the banner of Shah Rukh Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment, Class of 83 is slated for a digital premiere on August 21.

Actor Bobby Deol is back in action and how! Contrary to his last performance in Housefull 4, his upcoming film Class of 83 shows him in a completely different light. The makers on Friday dropped the trailer of Class of 83. For this one, inspiration has been drawn from Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘The Class of 83’.

The 2 minute and 22 second trailer takes us back to the time when Mumbai was Bombay. Giving a backdrop into what the situation was like back-then, the voice over says, “Ye sheher kisi jung ke maidan se kum nahi tha. (This city was no less than a battlefield). The trailer then shifts focus to police training centre in Nashik, where hundreds of young men are preparing to become competent police officers.

We are introduced to Bobby Deol’s character Dean Vijay Singh, who takes the task of training 5 of those to build a squad that would have the freedom to encounter gangsters. Interestingly, he already has a case waiting for them. As the 5 boys undergo training, the story gets murkier and intense. In the trailer, the makers of the film also claim that the story is inspired by the true story of the officers of law. ‘India’s Untold fightback’, as they claim.

A lot of questions can be raised on the politics of ‘police encounters in India’ and whether the film glories it. But moving forward, the trailer of Class of 83 does seem repetitive and a clone of scores of other cop films out there doused with elements of intrigue, action and drama. The only thing watching out for would Bobby Deol’s performance along with the 5 newbies.

Slated for a premiere on August 21 on Netflix, Class of 83 has been directed by Atul Sabarwal and produced under the banner of Shah Rukh Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment. Class of 83 is Red Chillies Entertainment’s third Netflix offering after Bard of Blood and Betaal.

