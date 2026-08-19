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Home > Entertainment News > Clean Up Company OTT Release: Ravi Kishan Leads A Chaotic New Crime Comedy; Check Date, Plot, Cast And Streaming Details

Clean Up Company OTT Release: Ravi Kishan Leads A Chaotic New Crime Comedy; Check Date, Plot, Cast And Streaming Details

Ravi Kishan is set to headline Clean Up Company, an eight-episode crime comedy set in a fictional border town where gang wars, politics and police investigations collide. Here’s everything to know about the Amazon MX Player series before its August 21 premiere.

Clean Up Company OTT Release: Ravi Kishan Leads A Chaotic New Crime Comedy; Check Date, Plot, Cast And Streaming Details

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-08-19 18:22 IST

Clean Up Company is set to premiere on August 21, 2026, on Amazon MX Player, and will be available to stream for free. The series is directed by Rohan Ghose and promises a mix of crime, dark humour and friendship. The trailer introduces a world where an unusual business idea quickly turns into a dangerous criminal enterprise. With Ravi Kishan at the centre of the cast, the series also features Vishal Jethwa, Ajitesh Gupta, Jisshu Sengupta and Saswata Chatterjee.

What Is Clean Up Company About?

Set in the fictional border town of Saribgunj, Clean Up Company follows three friends, Raju, Goldie and Swapan, who stumble upon what they believe is an easy way to make money: disposing of bodies for a gangster. What begins as a seemingly straightforward business soon spirals out of control. As the trio becomes increasingly entangled in the town’s criminal underworld, they find themselves caught between rival gangs, political interests and an increasingly determined police investigation.

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An IPS officer begins probing the illegal activities in Saribgunj, putting further pressure on the three friends. Their biggest challenge, however, may be figuring out how to walk away from a business they never expected to become this dangerous.

Ravi Kishan, Vishal Jethwa Head The Cast

The series brings together a diverse ensemble led by Ravi Kishan, alongside Vishal Jethwa, Ajitesh Gupta, Jisshu Sengupta and Saswata Chatterjee.

The eight-episode series has been written by Rohan Ghose and Konarak Mukherjee. Jyoti Deshpande, Kartick Nishandar and Arjun Singgh Baran have backed the project under Jio Studios and GSEAMS Production.

With its unusual premise, crime-comedy tone and a setting shaped by gang rivalries and political influence, Clean Up Company looks to take a lighter, more chaotic approach to the crime genre.

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Clean Up Company OTT Release: Ravi Kishan Leads A Chaotic New Crime Comedy; Check Date, Plot, Cast And Streaming Details
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Clean Up Company OTT Release: Ravi Kishan Leads A Chaotic New Crime Comedy; Check Date, Plot, Cast And Streaming Details

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Clean Up Company OTT Release: Ravi Kishan Leads A Chaotic New Crime Comedy; Check Date, Plot, Cast And Streaming Details

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Clean Up Company OTT Release: Ravi Kishan Leads A Chaotic New Crime Comedy; Check Date, Plot, Cast And Streaming Details
Clean Up Company OTT Release: Ravi Kishan Leads A Chaotic New Crime Comedy; Check Date, Plot, Cast And Streaming Details
Clean Up Company OTT Release: Ravi Kishan Leads A Chaotic New Crime Comedy; Check Date, Plot, Cast And Streaming Details
Clean Up Company OTT Release: Ravi Kishan Leads A Chaotic New Crime Comedy; Check Date, Plot, Cast And Streaming Details

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