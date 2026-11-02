CM Vijay’s Diwali Gift To Kollywood: Rs 15.68 Crore Released For 224 Tamil Films After 7 Years

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C Joseph Vijay’s government has sanctioned a subsidy worth Rs 15.68 crore to 224 Tamil movies, thus giving relief to film producers who have been waiting for the financial assistance for seven years. Every film producer chosen for the subsidy has been given Rs 7 lakh by the government of Tamil Nadu as part of its film subsidy program.

The news was made public by the producer T Siva from Amma Creations, who thanked Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Tamil Nadu Minister Rajmohan Arumugam for settling the pending issue once and for all. “It is a Diwali gift for the Tamil film industry, and it will surely give new hope to the producers and their families,” said T Siva. The cheque distribution ceremony was organized in Chepauk, Chennai and conducted by the minister Rajmohan.

What Did CM Vijay’s Government Announce For Tamil Film Producers?

As per various reports, the Tamil Nadu government provided subsidies to the makers of 224 movies, with each beneficiary getting Rs 7 lakh. The movies were made during the period from 2015 to 2022. A selection committee under the chairmanship of retired judge S K Krishnan analysed the applications and selected 28 movies for each year of the eight-year period. The subsidy is meant to boost low-budget Tamil movies as well as socially significant movies.

Moreover, Minister Rajmohan also emphasized the need for socially conscious films. As reported, he quoted the 1994 movie Karuththamma directed by Bharathiraja, which touched upon the issue of female infanticide, as one of such examples of movies that could help spread awareness about social evils. Further, the minister announced that state awards for Tamil cinema will be awarded based on merit and integrity henceforth.

What Did Producer T Siva Say About The Rs 15.68 Crore Subsidy?

Taking to X, T Siva expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Vijay for releasing approximately Rs 16 crore in subsidies for 224 films. He said the matter had remained pending for seven years and that the decision had given producers a new sense of hope. Siva also thanked Minister Rajmohan for his efforts in ensuring the release of the funds. Describing the announcement as a Diwali gift, he said the support would make a difference to families associated with film production.

The producer further claimed that 90% of the beneficiaries were individuals who had lost their livelihoods due to film production. He said the financial assistance could help them rebuild their lives.

Which Tamil Films Were Eligible For The Subsidy?

The subsidy has been provided to selected films produced and released from 2015 to 2022. The committee chaired by the retired justice S K Krishnan selected 28 films per year, making the total beneficiaries 224. This scheme was launched to aid films which were made at low budget or with themes that would be good for society. With the disbursement of Rs 15.68 crore, the producers under this scheme have now got the financial subsidy.

This is indeed a huge step for the Tamil film industry, especially for those producers who have been waiting for this subsidy for quite some time.

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