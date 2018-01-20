Days after the Supreme court gave relief to the movie Padmaavat on across the country release, after discussion with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Actor Akshay Kumar has decided to defer his upcoming film Pad Man release. The decision to postponed his film has been appreciated by the by the co-producer Prernaa Arora. She said Akshay's gesture will be remembered in the industry for a long time because it needs a lot of courage to move the film release two weeks ahead.

Prernaa Arora, the co-producer of Bollywood movie “Pad Man”, has hailed Akshay Kumar’s decision to defer the film’s release. On Friday evening, Akshay Kumar, together with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, announced the postponement of “Pad Man”, so that Bhansali’s “Padmaavat” can get a solo release. “Akshay’s entire team is with him on this decision,” his co-producer Prernaa Arora of Kriarj Films said. “What Akshay Sir did on Friday evening is unheard of. Just a week before our film’s release, without any prior intimation, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, a legend in his own right, came to Akshay requesting that we postpone ‘Pad Man’,” she said.

“It takes a lot of humility for a man of Bhansali’s stature to come forward with such a request. It takes an equally great artiste to agree to such a startling request,” Arora said. “It was a very unusual request considering we were days away from release. But Akshay agreed immediately. It says a lot about his generous heart,” she added. Prernaa also scoffs at filmmakers and producers who deliberately pitch their films against one another. “They should learn from this experience. By moving ahead by two weeks at the last minute, Akshay Sir has shown there can be solidarity in the film fraternity.

His gesture will be remembered for a very long time,” she said. The entire “Pad Man” team is with Akshay on this issue. “We are all in agreement on Akshay Sir’s decision. There are so many big stars who deliberately look for box office clashes by pitching their films against other big films. Akshay Sir has shown the way to a peaceful co-existence in the film industry.”