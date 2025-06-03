Home
Co-Stars Pay Tribute To Jonathan Joss: What We Know About The Actor's Untimely Death

The death of actor Jonathan Joss, known for voicing the character John Redcorn in the animated TV series King of the Hill, has left friends, fans, and fellow actors stunned and heartbroken. The 59-year-old was shot and killed outside his childhood home in San Antonio on Sunday night.

Co-Stars Pay Tribute To Jonathan Joss: What We Know About The Actor’s Untimely Death

The death of actor Jonathan Joss, known for voicing the character has left friends, fans, and fellow actors stunned and heartbroken.


The death of actor Jonathan Joss, known for voicing the character John Redcorn in the animated TV series King of the Hill, has left friends, fans, and fellow actors stunned and heartbroken. The 59-year-old was shot and killed outside his childhood home in San Antonio on Sunday night. While some believe the motive may have been fueled by hate, police have not confirmed any connection to Joss’ sexual orientation.

Joss’ husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, said the attacker shouted “violent homophobic slurs” before opening fire. But San Antonio police stated they’ve found “no evidence whatsoever to indicate that Mr. Joss’ murder was related to his sexual orientation.” Police did not respond to follow-up questions on Tuesday about what may have led to the fatal confrontation.

Remembering a Career of Impact

Jonathan Joss was a proud Native American actor whose work spanned decades. He was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from Our Lady of the Lake University in 1990 with a degree in communications and theater.

Joss became widely known for voicing John Redcorn in King of the Hill, which aired from 1997 to 2008 and gained a loyal following over its 13 seasons. The show is set for a reboot in August, and Joss had already recorded work for it.

He also had a memorable recurring role as Chief Ken Hotate on the NBC comedy Parks and Recreation, and appeared in the Paramount+ series Tulsa King in 2022. His acting career also included a role in the 2016 remake of The Magnificent Seven, where he worked alongside Chris Pratt.

Loss and Resilience

Just a few months ago, in January, Joss faced another life-altering tragedy. A fire destroyed his childhood home, where he was still living with his husband. The blaze killed their three dogs and wiped out all of their belongings. Friends and fans quickly rallied to help through a GoFundMe campaign.

Despite the loss, Joss remained optimistic. In a heartfelt Facebook post on May 14, he wrote, “We may have lost our home, but not our hope. We’re moving forward with love, humor, and a little elbow grease…and we’re incredibly grateful for every ounce of support.” At the time, he was in Los Angeles searching for a new place to live.

By late May, he had returned to Texas. On Saturday night—just one day before his death—he joined a live music performance in Austin, roughly 80 miles from San Antonio.

The Shooting: What We Know

According to police, 56-year-old Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting. Authorities say Ceja Alvarez confronted Joss and his husband while they were checking their mail at the site of their burned-down home on Sunday evening.

Tristan Kern de Gonzales said in a statement that Joss shielded him from the gunfire, sacrificing his own life. “He pushed me out of the way and saved me,” he said.

Court records show that Ceja Alvarez was released Monday after posting a $200,000 bond. His attorney, Alfonso Otero, has not responded to media requests for comment.

Robert Rios, a longtime friend of Joss, told local station KSAT that the two men were neighbors who had been involved in ongoing disputes for years. Police have not commented on whether this history played a role in the fatal shooting.

Tributes Pour In

As word of Joss’ death spread, tributes and memories flooded social media from those who knew and admired him.

Chris Pratt, who worked with Joss on Parks and Recreation and The Magnificent Seven, shared his sadness in an Instagram story: “Damn. RIP Jonathan. Always such a kind dude,” he wrote. “Sad to see. Prayers up. Hug your loved ones.”

Comedian Roy Alex Gomez, a close friend of Joss, honored him in a Facebook post: “You were more than a character — you were a storyteller, a dreamer, and a force that will never be forgotten.”

Our Lady of the Lake University, Joss’ alma mater, also paid tribute, calling him “a trailblazer in his field. His work and advocacy have left a lasting impact, and his legacy will continue to inspire.”

