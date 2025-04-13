Home
Sunday, April 13, 2025
  Coachella 2025: How To Stream Green Day's Explosive Debut Performance? Fans Say Performed Better Than Youngsters

Coachella 2025: How To Stream Green Day’s Explosive Debut Performance? Fans Say Performed Better Than Youngsters

While frontman Billie Joe Armstrong previously appeared at Coachella in 2014 alongside The Replacements, this was the first official performance by the full band.

Coachella 2025: How To Stream Green Day’s Explosive Debut Performance? Fans Say Performed Better Than Youngsters

Green Day at Coachella 2025


Green Day headlined the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, marking their much-anticipated debut at the iconic Indio, California event.

While frontman Billie Joe Armstrong previously appeared at Coachella in 2014 alongside The Replacements, this was the first official performance by the full band.

Opening With ‘American Idiot’ Sets the Tone

The trio kicked off their set with the iconic protest anthem “American Idiot,” setting a powerful tone for the night. Social media videos captured the electrifying moment. The politically charged song, released in 2004, was nominated for four Grammy Awards in 2005, including Record of the Year and Best Rock Song.

Green Day’s Coachella set featured a mix of fan favorites and fresh tracks from their latest album, Saviors, released in 2024. Fans were treated to hits from across their decades-spanning discography, as well as new material that reflects the band’s continued evolution.

Watch Green Day Live on Coachella’s Official YouTube

For fans who couldn’t attend in person, Coachella is offering a livestream experience on its official YouTube channel across both weekends. Green Day’s performance, along with other artists across six different stages, is available to stream live.

Coachella 2025: Fans react to Green Day’s performance

About Green Day’s Latest Album Saviors

The band first teased Saviors in late 2023, launching the album rollout with the striking black-and-white video for “The American Dream Is Killing Me.” They followed it up with singles like “Look Ma, No Brains!” and “Dilemma.”

This project comes after their 2020 release, Father of All…, and continues the band’s exploration of modern-day issues through their signature punk sound.

Filed under

Coachella 2025 Green Day Green Day Coachella 2025

Travis Head Reveals Funny Secret Behind Abhishek Sharma’s Post-Century ‘Note’
Coachella 2025: How To Stream Green Day’s Explosive Debut Performance? Fans Say Performed Better Than...
Yusuf Pathan Faces Backlash Over ‘Good Chai’ Instagram Post Amid Murshidabad Violence
Watch: Aamir Khan Proudly Walks Hand-In-Hand With New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt As He Introduces Her...
Pinarayi Vijayan Faces Internal Rift As CPI Criticizes Daughter Veena Vijayan’s Controversial Deal
This Astrologer Has Revealed The Real Reason Why Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Broke-Up After...
