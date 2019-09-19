Cocktail 2: Good news for all the Sara Ali Khan fans, Kedarnath actress who is busy with Coolie no 1 will soon start shooting for Cocktail 2. As per reports, will play the character of Deepika Padukone's from the first installment.

Cocktail 2: After starting her career with Kedarnath to being paired opposite Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty directorial venture Simmba, the actress has yet again signed another project where she will play the role of Deepika Padukone from the first installment of Dinesh Vijan in Cocktail 2. Interestingly, this isn’t the first film where Sara will take on the role of Deepika, earlier this year, the actress completed her shoot for Imtiaz Ali’s second installment Love Aaj Kal, she will be sharing the screens with current love interest Kartik Aaryan.

As per reports, Dinesh Vijan has been wanting to direct Sara Ali Khan since a long time, earlier he wanted to rope her in for Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium but the dates didn’t match with her prior commitments. Furthermore, Dinesh Vijan said that he considers Sara Ali Khan a brilliant performer and would love to work with her. As no confirmation on Cocktail 2 has been made, but the reports state that when Dinesh read out the script of Cocktail 2 to Sara Ali Khan, she loved it and gave it a nod.

The versatile actor will soon start shooting for Cocktail 2 as her Varun Dhavan starrer Coolie No 1 gets wrapped up. However, we can’t stop wondering, will Sara Ali Khan only feature in remakes? From Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal remake to David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 remake and now Dinesh Vijan Cocktail 2? Will Sara Ali Khan star in a movie with a different script and concept?

No doubt, Sara Ali Khan is an amazing actor with her bubbly and always entertaining nature but she still faces competition from newbie’s Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday who are choosing original scripts rather than remakes. Talking about Cocktail, the Dinesh Vijan produced was a blockbuster film at the box office. With right doses of comedy, love, and drama, the well written and directed film starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty was a superhit.

