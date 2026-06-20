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Home > Entertainment News > Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna Film Defies Mixed Reviews, Earns Over Rs 20 Crore Globally On Opening Day

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna Film Defies Mixed Reviews, Earns Over Rs 20 Crore Globally On Opening Day

The opening day world box office collections of Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania, and starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, stands at around Rs 20 crore. However, what is interesting is that despite being quite good figures, the reviews are rather complex.

Rashmika Mandanna, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in Cocktail 2, Image Credits- IMDb
Rashmika Mandanna, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in Cocktail 2, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sat 2026-06-20 08:46 IST

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection: Cocktail 2 just made its way to the big screens yesterday, with makers fearing what could be the fate of the movie that just got an “A” certificate from the censor board.

However, the “A” certificate has not kept people away from watching it but may have even generated more curiosity about the movie. The opening day world box office collections of Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania, and starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, stands at around Rs 20 crore. However, what is interesting is that despite being quite good figures, the reviews are rather complex.

Domestic versus International Performance

As per Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 collected approximately Rs 13.50 crore on its opening day in India. Taking into account the international performance, which is estimated to be around Rs 4 crore, the global gross on the opening day stands well above Rs 20 crore.

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Theatre Occupancy in India: The total theatre occupancy of the film in India is estimated to be 20.04%, with an increasing trend during the course of the day. There was substantial growth during evening and night shows, which accounted for 37.62%

Inside the Chaos: The Plot of Cocktail 2

At its root, Cocktail 2 is an explosive look at contemporary relationships and the thin divide between safety and distrust. In the movie, Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna) form a live-in relationship and enjoy their stable relationship until their vacation in Sicily. On their vacation, they meet up with Ally (Kriti Sanon), an old friend of Diya’s who seems to have lost touch with her for a long time now.

What begins as a happy reconnection soon turns into an odd psychological experiment. Driven by insecurities and a desire to prove themselves to each other, Diya conducts a “loyalty test,” where she asks Ally to seduce Kunal to find out her real feelings. As one might predict, this leads to catastrophic consequences for everyone involved. Ally, who was only acting at first, falls in love with Kunal. This results in a complicated plot with cheating, clandestine meetings, and broken hearts. It takes us on an emotional journey from the idyllic setting of Italy to the tense atmosphere of the upcoming marriage in India. Critics noted that the screenplay of the film, written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, relies too much on the “modern youth” concept, forgetting all about consistency of characters. Marriage – is it just a deal, or does it withstand any kind of testing?

Meet the Cast: A Trio in the Spotlight

In this movie, there is heavy dependence upon the performances of the three actors at the centre of the plot, and they all bring in different elements that make the viewers talk just as much as they make the story come alive.

  • Shahid Kapoor as Kunal: Being stuck between two worlds is exactly how Shahid depicts his character. He moves from being a carefree lover to a serious grown-up, something the movie fails to balance. Even though some viewers find him “over-the-top” in this role, others appreciate him as a “man out of his depth,” which matches the cynicism of the sequel.

  • Kriti Sanon as Ally: Easily the best performance in the movie, Kriti’s work is what everyone remembers about this film and criticizes positively. She is the “other woman” who throws off the balance of the couple at the center of the story and brings in some nuance to the otherwise easily villainized character.

  • Rashmika Mandanna as Diya: Rashmika’s Diya is the heart and soul of the story as she is the one who triggers all events that take place. Though her character is criticized for the way she decides to test the loyalty of her partner, Rashmika adds an element of vulnerability to her character. Nevertheless, her speaking mannerisms have become the main issue, since she seems too urban for the city portrayed in the movie.

Is the Hype Justified?

Unlike other romantic comedies, Cocktail 2 is quite an unconventional film in the sense that it puts form and aesthetics ahead of substance and realism. It is 150 minutes long and attempts to replicate the “zeitgeist” that the original film created back in 2012, albeit with a much less realistic approach than its predecessor.

The soundtrack of the movie, which is composed by Pritam with lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, helps in bringing together the fragmented script and is made up of hit songs such as “Jab Talak” and “Mashooqa.” Depending on how open-minded one is to high-concept melodrama and futuristic relationships, one may either see it as a bold statement of what future relationships will be like or just another soulless sequel. Whatever the case might be, Cocktail 2 has definitely made its mark in cinema despite critics having already written it off.

ALSO READ: Raghav Juyal’s Fierce First Look From The Paradise Unveiled, Fans Say ‘Waiting For Next Dance-Off’

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Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna Film Defies Mixed Reviews, Earns Over Rs 20 Crore Globally On Opening Day
Tags: Cocktail 2home-hero-pos-10kriti sanonrashmika mandannaShahid Kapoor

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Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna Film Defies Mixed Reviews, Earns Over Rs 20 Crore Globally On Opening Day

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Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna Film Defies Mixed Reviews, Earns Over Rs 20 Crore Globally On Opening Day
Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna Film Defies Mixed Reviews, Earns Over Rs 20 Crore Globally On Opening Day
Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna Film Defies Mixed Reviews, Earns Over Rs 20 Crore Globally On Opening Day
Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna Film Defies Mixed Reviews, Earns Over Rs 20 Crore Globally On Opening Day

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