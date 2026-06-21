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Home > Entertainment News > Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid, Kriti, Rashmika Starrer Upto A Good Start, Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark Worldwide

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid, Kriti, Rashmika Starrer Upto A Good Start, Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark Worldwide

Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, witnessed a strong 25% surge on its first Saturday. The romantic drama collected an estimated Rs 16.50 crore net on Day 2, pushing its two-day domestic total to nearly Rs 30 crore net and heading toward a major Rs 50 crore worldwide milestone

Rashmika Mandanna, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, Image Credits- IMDb
Rashmika Mandanna, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-06-21 09:42 IST

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection: Audiences at the urban multiplexes have voted and handed over their verdict in the form of a hugely profitable push at the weekend box office for Cocktail 2, the romantic drama by filmmaker Homi Adajania. Being a star-studded remake of the Deepika Padukone-Saif Ali Khan cult classic from 2012, the film has made full use of its massive star quotient and absence of any other release from Bollywood to carve out a global presence during its first 48 hours.

As per early trade tracking figures and theatre occupancy reports, the film starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna saw its first Saturday register a 20-25% jump. This enabled the film to make a global collection of ₹40-50 crores, giving itself solid grounds to survive the important Monday test of the box office.

How Much Did Cocktail 2 Earn on Its First Saturday?

After a good opening day net collection of ₹13.50 crores in India, Cocktail 2 saw significant growth on the weekend front. According to early estimates from industry analyst Sacnilk, the romantic drama is expected to make a net collection of around ₹15.75–16.50 crore in just one day. The strong performance on Saturday has taken the two-day net collection of the movie to ₹29.75 crore.

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In terms of the domestic gross collection, the movie has managed to collect an estimated amount of ₹34.38 crore so far. Thanks to the massive attraction that Shahid Kapoor enjoys in the international market, the movie has made a gross collection of more than ₹6.6 crore. The worldwide gross collection of the movie has already touched ₹41 crore, with experts predicting it to cross ₹50 crore.

Which Major Cities Registered the Highest Theatre Occupancy?

Cocktail 2 has exhibited an incredibly strong performance through the medium of urban clusters and premium multiplexes including PVR Inox and Cinepolis, contributing to over 62% of the total business generated by the film. The film ran across more than 8,932 shows and managed to register an impressive overall Saturday occupancy of 26.46%. There was a distinct growth visible in the overall occupancy rates in the morning shows (13.23%), evening (34.77%), and night shows.

Region wise the best performance was delivered by the South Indian Metro Markets for the film:

  • Chennai: Became the absolute top market with an amazing 55% average occupancy rate.

  • Bengaluru & Hyderabad: Followed immediately by 36% and 35% occupancy respectively.

  • Pune & Mumbai: Maintained their momentum with Pune recording an impressive 34.7% occupancy and Mumbai maintaining 28.3% occupancy across 692 shows.

  • Delhi-NCR & Kolkata: Held their position at 24.3% occupancy each.

Can the Sequel Match the Box Office Legacy of the 2012 Original?

While Cocktail 2 has comfortably crossed the unadjusted opening figures of its 2012 predecessor that opened at ₹10.47 crore, trade analysts point out that there is more than meets the eye in terms of the box office figures, as the sequel’s real value presence falls just a bit behind that of the original due to a decade of inflation and the higher price of multiplex tickets.

In addition, the Homi Adajania directed film has received a rather mixed word of mouth feedback from audiences at large, as while the visuals, the stylish costumes, and the dynamic energy between Shahid, Kriti, and Rashmika have been applauded, many have mentioned how the film has undergone a drastic change in its approach with the second half full of drama.

Given the lavish budget of the film, the trade predicts that Cocktail 2 would require at least ₹125 crore net lifetime collection in India to break even fully and declare the film a hit. With no big Hindi films scheduled to release in the coming week, Cocktail 2 seems to have a clear run-in front of it, provided that it passes the crucial Monday test successfully.

ALSO READ: Hema Malini To Priyanka Chopra: 5 Bollywood Actresses Accused Of Breaking Marriages And Faced Years Of Backlash

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Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid, Kriti, Rashmika Starrer Upto A Good Start, Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark Worldwide
Tags: Cocktail 2kriti sanonrashmika mandannaShahid Kapoor

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Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid, Kriti, Rashmika Starrer Upto A Good Start, Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark Worldwide
Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid, Kriti, Rashmika Starrer Upto A Good Start, Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark Worldwide
Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid, Kriti, Rashmika Starrer Upto A Good Start, Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark Worldwide
Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid, Kriti, Rashmika Starrer Upto A Good Start, Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark Worldwide

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