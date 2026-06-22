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Home > Entertainment News > Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon Starrer Sees Big Weekend Jump, Earns Rs 75 Crore Worldwide

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon Starrer Sees Big Weekend Jump, Earns Rs 75 Crore Worldwide

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna’s film is performing steadily at the box office despite mixed reviews. The romantic comedy has crossed Rs 76.25 crore worldwide in its opening weekend, driven by strong Sunday earnings. However, with a reported budget of Rs 150 crore, the film still has a long way to go to reach break-even.

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Image Credits- IMDb
Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 10:56 IST

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna’s starrer Cocktail 2 is showing a strong performance at the box office despite continuing to receive mixed reviews. The movie also had a decent jump in collections over the weekend which is taking Cocktail 2 box office collection worldwide to near Rs 75 crore. Homi Adajania’s directorial is a sequel to the hit 2012 film Cocktail which stars Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. This new romantic comedy drama has managed to earn in double digits for three days straight which looks like a decent according to an opening weekend collection.  but still, with a budget reported to be around Rs 150 crore, the movie has a longer road ahead to break it’s recover.

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection

On Sunday, Cocktail 2 earned Rs 17.75 crore in India which took its total domestic colletion to Rs 47.50 crore, according to Sacnilk. The movie also recorded about 29% occupancy in Hindi markets on that day across 10,462 shows, making Cocktail 2 worldwide box office collection hit the Rs 76.25 crore mark.
Earlier, Shahid Kapoor’s movie had opened at Rs 13.5 crore on Friday which covers 10,835 shows and then on Saturday it gathered more and added Rs 16.25 crore from 10,245 shows.
For overseas, Kriti Sanon starrer added roughly Rs 4 crore on Day 3 which pushed its international total to Rs 19.25 crore so far.

Cocktail 2 Story

Cocktail 2 story is about college sweethearts Kunal and Diya they decide to travel to Sicily to get away from family pressure, a kind that keeps pushing marriage before anything else. While they’re there it kind of turns complicated, because Diya quietly asks their friend Ally to test Kunal’s loyalty and then things snowball into this messy love triangle, with feelings tangled up in a not so nice way.
Meanwhile, viewers find it hard to connect with Rashmika Mandanna’s role, and some described it as ‘Miscast.’ Though Kriti Sanon kind of attracts the audience with her emotional and free-spirited soul character.
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Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon Starrer Sees Big Weekend Jump, Earns Rs 75 Crore Worldwide

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Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon Starrer Sees Big Weekend Jump, Earns Rs 75 Crore Worldwide

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Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon Starrer Sees Big Weekend Jump, Earns Rs 75 Crore Worldwide
Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon Starrer Sees Big Weekend Jump, Earns Rs 75 Crore Worldwide
Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon Starrer Sees Big Weekend Jump, Earns Rs 75 Crore Worldwide
Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon Starrer Sees Big Weekend Jump, Earns Rs 75 Crore Worldwide

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