Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon And Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Crosses Rs 60 Crore, Overtakes Param Sundari

The Hindi box office has found an unlikely winner in Cocktail 2. While the romantic drama arrived in cinemas amid mixed critical reactions, audiences appear to be embracing the film in large numbers. Five days into its theatrical run, the Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has crossed a significant milestone, emerging as one of Bollywood’s strongest performers of the year.

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 has managed to maintain steady collections even after the weekend rush, a sign that audience curiosity and word-of-mouth are working in its favour.

How Much Did Cocktail 2 Earn On Day 5?

According to early estimates from trade tracker Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 earned approximately Rs 6.65 crore net in India on its fifth day in theatres. The Tuesday collection is only marginally lower than Monday’s Rs 6.75 crore, suggesting that the film has remained relatively stable despite entering the weekday phase. Such consistency is often considered a positive indicator for a film’s long-term theatrical run.

The film had recorded its highest single-day collection on Sunday, when it earned Rs 17.75 crore. With Tuesday’s earnings added, the film’s India net collection now stands at Rs 60.90 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 71.04 crore.

Cocktail 2 Box Office Breakdown

Day Collection (India Net) Friday Rs 13.75 crore Saturday Rs 16 crore Sunday Rs 17.75 crore Monday Rs 6.75 crore Tuesday Rs 6.65 crore Total Rs 60.90 crore

Which Films Has Cocktail 2 Already Overtaken?

One of the most impressive aspects of Cocktail 2’s run is the speed at which it has overtaken several recent Bollywood releases. Within just five days, the film has crossed the India net collections of:

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (Rs 50.60 crore)

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (Rs 51.35 crore)

Param Sundari (Rs 53.07 crore)

The achievement becomes even more notable considering that these films completed their entire theatrical runs before reaching those figures. Trade analysts believe that if the film continues to hold steady through the remainder of the week, it could comfortably cross the Rs 75-crore mark in India before its second weekend begins.

About Cocktail 2

Cocktail 2 serves as a spiritual successor to the 2012 hit Cocktail, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. The new film follows Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna), a couple deeply in love but hesitant about marriage. Their relationship is tested during a trip to Sicily when they reconnect with Ally (Kriti Sanon), a free-spirited friend who becomes entangled in their emotional journey.

What begins as a carefree holiday soon turns into a complicated exploration of trust, insecurity and modern relationships. The film has been co-written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under Maddock Films and Luv Films.