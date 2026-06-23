Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor’s Film Nears Rs 100 Crore Worldwide Despite Monday Dip, Earns Rs…

Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 4: Romantic dramas have had a difficult journey at the Hindi box office in recent years. While action spectacles and franchise films have largely dominated theatres, Cocktail 2 appears to be proving that audiences are still willing to turn up for relationship-driven stories, provided the packaging is right. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, the film has emerged as one of the strongest-performing Bollywood releases of the year. Despite receiving mixed reactions from critics and audiences, the sequel has maintained momentum during its opening weekend and is now inching closer to the Rs 100-crore milestone worldwide.

According to the latest trade figures, Cocktail 2 has collected approximately Rs 85.31 crore worldwide within four days of release. The film earned around Rs 6.35 crore nett in India on its first Monday, taking its domestic nett total to Rs 53.85 crore. Overseas markets have also contributed significantly, with the film crossing the $1 million mark internationally.

How Did Cocktail 2 Perform On Its Crucial First Monday?

The first Monday is often considered one of the most important tests for any film’s box office journey. After a strong opening weekend, Cocktail 2 saw an expected decline in collections but remained steady enough to maintain its momentum.

The film opened with Rs 13.50 crore nett on Friday before growing over the weekend. Collections rose to Rs 16.25 crore on Saturday and peaked at Rs 17.50 crore on Sunday. Monday’s earnings of Rs 6.35 crore represented a significant drop, but trade observers note that romantic dramas traditionally witness sharper weekday declines than mass entertainers. The current trend suggests that the film remains firmly on course to cross Rs 100 crore worldwide within the next few days.

Why Is Cocktail 2’s Box Office Run Significant?

The success of Cocktail 2 is noteworthy for several reasons. Firstly, it arrives at a time when Bollywood’s urban romance genre has struggled to consistently attract theatrical audiences. Secondly, the film has benefited from strong brand recall associated with the original Cocktail (2012), which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. The sequel has already surpassed the India nett collections of several recent Hindi releases and has emerged as one of Shahid Kapoor’s strongest openings since Kabir Singh. It also opened significantly bigger than the original film, highlighting the franchise’s enduring popularity.

Industry analysts believe audience curiosity around the fresh pairing of Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, along with Shahid’s reunion with Kriti Sanon after Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, contributed to the film’s strong start.

About Cocktail 2

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 serves as a spiritual successor to the 2012 cult hit rather than a direct continuation of the original story. The film revolves around a modern love triangle and explores friendship, heartbreak and complicated relationships against the backdrop of contemporary urban life. The project has been co-written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under Maddock Films and Luv Films.

Can Cocktail 2 Enter The Rs 100-Crore Club This Week?

With Rs 85 crore already in the bank globally, the answer appears to be yes. The coming weekdays will determine whether the film can sustain its momentum ahead of fresh competition at the box office. However, even before crossing Rs 100 crore, Cocktail 2 has already established itself as one of the biggest romantic-drama openings of the year.

For Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, the film’s performance also reinforces the continuing appeal of romance-driven stories in theatres, a genre many believed had lost its box office pull in the post-pandemic era. Whether the film ultimately becomes a blockbuster remains to be seen, but for now, Cocktail 2 is clearly winning the battle for audience attention.