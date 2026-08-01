Cocktail 2 OTT: Release Date, Platform, Cast And Plot Of Shahid Kapoor’s Romantic Drama

After completing a successful run at the theatres, Homi Adajania directed Cocktail 2 starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna is now looking towards OTT releases. A successor to 2012 hit Cocktail starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty, this movie tries to simplify and present the complex modern-day relationships.

For those who could not see the movie on the big screens or those who want to see it again while sitting on their couch, here is how, when and where you can watch the movie online.

When and where will Cocktail 2 release on OTT?

Even though Maddock Films and Luv Films have yet to make an official announcement about the film streaming on Netflix, there have been several reports from the movie industry indicating that Netflix acquired the digital streaming rights for Cocktail 2 after its theatrical run. In fact, the logo of the streaming platform appeared during the opening credits of the film when it was theatrically released.

Cocktail 2 will reportedly start streaming on Netflix from August 14, 2026, which will be eight weeks after its theatrical release in theaters on June 19, 2026.

What is the plot of Shahid Kapoor’s Cocktail 2?

Written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, Cocktail 2 revolves around Kunal and Diya who have been in a comfortable long-term relationship for a long time. As you know the Indian households, to escape the immense pressure of marriage, the couple heads to a vacation to Sicily for a peaceful stay.

Their scenic holiday takes a different turn when they meet Ally, a free-spirited dancer and a friend of Diya from the university days. As the days pass, the trio starts hanging out together and Diya asks Ally to casually flirt with Kunal to test his loyalty. While all of this was a casual prank, things turn out serious when Ally develops genuine feelings for Kunal and for the rest you have to watch the movie on OTT.

Who is in the cast and crew of Cocktail 2?

With the direction of Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 stars an acclaimed cast comprising Shahid Kapoor as Kunal, Kriti Sanon as Alisha ‘Ally’, and Rashmika Mandanna as Diya. Among the cast members are also Tiku Talsania, Kannan Arunachalam, Suparna Marwah, Neelu Kohli, and Deepak Kalra.

Cocktail 2 has been produced together by Dinesh Vijan, Pramita Vijan, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg from the production houses of Maddock Films and Luv Films. The theatrical distribution is done by Jio Studios, and the soundtrack is composed by Pritam with contemporary romantic songs and new versions of old franchise tunes.

How did Cocktail 2 perform at the box office?

Released on June 19, 2026, Cocktail 2 received mostly positive feedback from both the fans as well as the critics. Critics praised Shahid Kapoor’s natural performance and Kriti Sanon’ character was also well received by the audience. Although the second half of the movie received some mixed reviews, you know that it is only human and there is no such thing as perfect.

Looking at the collections, the film performed quite well at the box office. Just on the opening weekend the film managed to bag Rs 46.76 crore and displayed that the franchise has quite a good fanbase. If you have to look at the total gross collection, it would be over Rs 143 crores mark which is actually a good number.

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