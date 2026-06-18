Cocktail 2 Release Date, Plot, Cast And Everything You Need To Know Before Watching The Movie

The film industry will be getting very hot with the release of Cocktail 2, a movie that has succeeded in grabbing attention even before it hits the big screen. This movie has been set as the spiritual successor to the hit movie in 2012, promising a modern version of love and romance that is filled with chaos. If you’re a fan of the original or if you’re just searching for the next great film to binge on the weekend, read below.

Cocktail 2 Release Date

Take note! It’s confirmed that Cocktail 2 will be released in cinemas all over India from June 19, 2026. The movie has garnered quite the buzz before its official release and has made quite a splash at the box office with advanced bookings receiving quite the uptick from cinema chains around the country. It is sure to arrive at the ideal time amidst the summer rush!

Cocktail 2 Cast and Crew

The movie takes a step away from the legendary trio seen in the original and presents an entirely new cast consisting of stars. The main cast of the movie features Shahid Kapoor as Kunal, Kriti Sanon as Ally, and Rashmika Mandanna as Diya.

On the other hand, behind the camera is an equally talented crew. At the helm once again is Homi Adajania who was also at the head of the making of the original movie back in 2012. The script is written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, both renowned for bringing freshness to urban romances. As far as the score is concerned, it has been created by the popular music-making duo Pritam, Sachin, and Jigar.

Cocktail 2 Plot

The plot of Cocktail 2 provides a contemporary outlook on “situationships,” long-lasting relationships, and their difficulties. The movie centres on Kunal (played by Shahid Kapoor) and his partner, Diya (played by Rashmika Mandanna). Kunal and Diya are married for ten years. Yet, they find themselves in chaos when their former friend, Ally (played by Kriti Sanon), shows up. With its impressive settings in Sicily and Mumbai, the movie will portray changing feelings among these three people. Instead of the classic love triangle concept, viewers will see the process of how love changes, dies, and resurrects through time.

Who Is Behind the Film?

This movie is an ambitious joint venture between two of the topmost production houses in Bollywood; Maddock Films, which belongs to Dinesh Vijan, and Luv Films, a production house owned by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. This is indicative of a combination of the former company’s style of making films that incorporate a sense of sophistication in the city life they portray and the latter company’s style of making romantic movies based on chaotic dialogues. The movie has been made with the intention of establishing a franchise film in contemporary times.

Why Are Fans Excited?

Both nostalgia and intrigue are the reasons behind all the hype surrounding Cocktail 2. The first movie was highly popular due to its stylish fashion statements, great music, and honest portrayal of youth, and it will be intriguing to see if this one can pull off something similar.

Secondly, a highly rated A by the CBFC has made it a matter of discussion, becoming one of the biggest mature romantic films of the year. For actress Kriti Sanon, it will be her debut “Adults Only” certified film, while actor Shahid Kapoor will get back into the mature genre after his film Kabir Singh. Notably, there have been no visual cuts despite the movie’s mature certification, giving way to a raw portrayal of modern-day romance.

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