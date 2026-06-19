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Home > Entertainment News > Cocktail 2 Review: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon Deliver a Heartfelt Relationship Drama But Netizens Slam Dull Screenplay

Cocktail 2 Review: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon Deliver a Heartfelt Relationship Drama But Netizens Slam Dull Screenplay

Cocktail 2 stars Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon in a modern relationship drama directed by Homi Adajania. The film explores love, commitment and self-discovery through an emotional story set against the backdrop of Sicily. While Shahid Kapoor's performance and the chemistry between the lead actors have received praise, some viewers have criticised the film's slow screenplay and pacing.

Cocktail 2 Review: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon Deliver a Heartfelt Relationship Drama
Cocktail 2 Review: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon Deliver a Heartfelt Relationship Drama

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 13:18 IST

Cocktail 2 Movie Review: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon starrer Cocktail 2 finally hit the big screens and it is generating a lot of buzz among moviegoers. Directed by Homi Adajania, the romantic drama goes into love, devotion, and self-discovery through the lives of three complex characters which feels layered. A lot of viewers have praised the performances of the lead actors including Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon and also appreciated the film’s emotional depth but others have criticized it for a slow and dull screenplay. 

Cocktail 2 Review

Shahid Kapoor delivers one of his strongest performances lately as Kunal, and it’s a character that feels complex, but also still strangely relatable. He does a really good job showing all the shifting emotions Kunal goes through, like heartbreak, confusion, frustration, or that quiet kind of vulnerability. Fans connected instantly with his character and can see how much efforts Shahid has put in his role. The enjoyment he is experiencing while performing his role can be clearly visible. 

Rashmika Mandanna stands out as Diya, and she brings in this sincere kind of charm that makes the role work. Diya’s battles with love, commitment, and those societal expectations feel grounded, like they’re not overly dramatic or pulled too far, so it’s easy to connect. Though fans really couldn’t connect to Rashmika’s character, as they describe her as ‘miscast’ in Cocktail 2. They also mention her hindi dialogue delivery and diction which was a massive letdown and highly distracting. 

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And honestly, the chemistry between Shahid, Rashmika and Kriti Sanon is one of the film’s biggest strengths. Their relationships and little interactions feel natural though it can still be marked as a one-time watch movie. As the second half drags a bit with weak pacing and flat portions in some areas of movie.

Cocktail 2 Story 

Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna) have been in a relationship for several years. Their love story started in college and somehow it has managed to go through all those long-distance issues, shifting priorities, and the pressures that come with adult life. On the outside they look fine, settled even, but slowly you can see the little cracks, like problems begin creeping into their relationship.

Now Diya starts taking marriage and the future more seriously, like it’s not just a word anymore. Kunal though, struggles to digest it, because he cant quite accept that things might have changed over time. Then, everything gets flipped around when they go to Sicily and they bump into Ally (Kriti Sanon) , a confident and independent woman who lives life exactly how she wants, no compromises.

As they end up spending more and more time together, the whole thing stops being only a simple love triangle. The film digs into messy feelings, evolving connections, and those hard choices people make when it comes to love, commitment, and trying to find real happiness in the end. 

Also Read:  Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 7: Kangana Ranaut’s 26/11 Drama Continues To Struggle; Can It Recover Its Rs 45 Crore Budget?

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Cocktail 2 Review: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon Deliver a Heartfelt Relationship Drama But Netizens Slam Dull Screenplay
Tags: Cocktail 2Cocktail 2 box office collectionCocktail 2 movie reviewCocktail 2 reviewkriti sanonrashmika mandannaShahid Kapoor

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Cocktail 2 Review: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon Deliver a Heartfelt Relationship Drama But Netizens Slam Dull Screenplay

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Cocktail 2 Review: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon Deliver a Heartfelt Relationship Drama But Netizens Slam Dull Screenplay
Cocktail 2 Review: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon Deliver a Heartfelt Relationship Drama But Netizens Slam Dull Screenplay
Cocktail 2 Review: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon Deliver a Heartfelt Relationship Drama But Netizens Slam Dull Screenplay
Cocktail 2 Review: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon Deliver a Heartfelt Relationship Drama But Netizens Slam Dull Screenplay

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