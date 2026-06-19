Cocktail 2 X Review: Bollywood Rom-Com Receives Mixed Reactions, Kriti Sanon And Shahid Kapoor Win Hearts, Rashmika Mandana Needs Improvement

Cocktail 2 X Review: The highly anticipated film Cocktail 2 has finally premiered in theaters today, June 19, 2026, and it is causing a stir even before hitting the screen. The follow-up of the much-loved cult movie from 2012 has been considered the ultimate topic of discussion this summer as the audience gets engaged in the “messy yet modern” version of love. However, while the film’s visuals and music are celebrated as a great achievement, there have been controversies surrounding the acting of the main three characters.

What does critics say about Cocktail 2?

Opinions of industry bigwigs and casual viewers are split. Although some praise the movie for being a “refreshing romantic entertainer” that ventures out of Bollywood convention, there are many who wonder whether the “clumsy” storyline can support the movie.

What the Critics & Audience Say







The movie is a “clear winner,” according to Adarsh. He emphasizes the “enthralling writing” of Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain and describes the unpredictability of the film as its biggest strength. While the second half lacks some oomph before the climax, he mentions that it is a good performance-oriented movie.

Kriti Sanon has won many hearts already. The movie has been dubbed as her “best acting job till date,” owing to the way she deals with the darker aspects of the movie. Shahid Kapoor has also garnered plaudits for his “natural screen presence.”

The performance by Rashmika Mandanna seems to be the most controversial one. The diction of Hindi language on the part of the young actress was subject to criticism by many social network users, and there were people who thought that she could not cope with the same degree of dignity as her colleagues.

What X says about the movie?

The discourse on social media reflects a fractured, energetic audience experience:

#KritiSanon arrives with a BANG and literally puts life into #Cocktail2 🔥#ShahidKapoor seems to be overacting, not really as himself, but the director had made him to do so#RashmikaMandanna continues FK-up with her accent after #Goodbye #Chhaava #Thamma – this time Gender… — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) June 19, 2026







@SAMTHEBESTEST_: “Kriti Sanon arrives with a BANG and literally puts life into Cocktail 2. Shahid Kapoor seems to be overacting… Rashmika Mandanna continues struggling with her accent… A TP (Time Pass) film with acting issues, but not harmless.”

#Cocktail2Review ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2#ThreeWordReview Bollywood RomCom SuperHit Bollywood is loved world over for the cinema south can never make.#Cocktail2 is one such genre. The film conveys a “relevant and rooted message” focusing on relationships and commitment.#ShahidKapoor pic.twitter.com/ZVCKTD74BO — Nitesh (@NiteshNaveenAus) June 19, 2026







@NiteshNaveenAus: “#Cocktail2Review… Three Word Review: Bollywood RomCom SuperHit. The film conveys a ‘relevant and rooted message’ focusing on relationships and commitment.”

#Cocktail2 First Half Done and it seems Dinesh ye film sirf #Kritisanon ke liye banaya hai Although #Shahidkapoor looking so good that i would say he could be idol face for all kind of love story #Rashmikamandana bechari sirf mazaak ke liye film me hai she has no aura — Harsh (@Bollywo55613934) June 19, 2026







@Bollywo55613934: “First Half Done and it seems Dinesh [Vijan] ye film sirf Kriti Sanon ke liye banaya hai… Rashmika Mandanna bechari sirf mazaak ke liye film me hai, she has no aura.”

#cocktail2 is looking damn beautiful, how can actors look this much good @kritisanon koi itna acha kaise lag sakta hai , #kritisanon is just stunning and #shahidkapoor is mind blowing — Amit Bhatia (@amitbhatia1509) June 19, 2026







@amitbhatia1509: “Cocktail 2 is looking damn beautiful, how can actors look this much good? Kriti Sanon is just stunning and Shahid Kapoor is mind blowing.”

Final Verdict

The technical skills in Cocktail 2 have been refined; its visual effects are incredible (given the Sicily background) and complemented by a superhit music album by Pritam where the song “#Mashooqa” has taken shape.

For those who are in search of a fun, visually rich and emotional summer movie that is willing to take a messy route, it should do the job. But if you are someone who takes language execution seriously or expects characters to have equal weightage throughout the film, you might find this one inconsistent. In simple terms, it can be called a “Mocktail” of perfection and flaws, worth watching for the visual effects and the star-making performance of Kriti Sanon, yet not up to the mark for being a perfect sequel to the original of 2012.

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