Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala: The AltBalaji web series will star cast Divyanka Tripathi and Rajeev Khandelwal, they dropped a teaser today with the lovely chemistry of these two, the official trailer will release on August 16.

Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala the Alt Balaji web series has just dropped the teaser of the show starring Divyanka Tripathi the superhit actress of Hindi television industry and Rajeev Khandelwal who started his career with TV serials and after that he hit into the Bollywood films.

Divyanka Tripathi and Rajeev Khandelwal will now be seen romancing in this upcoming AltBalaji’s web series

Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. These two are playing the role of chef and are set to present a tasty love story. Divyanka will bring the spice and Rajeev’s got the ice and the combination these two will give the spice.

The teaser is served with lots of yummy food and love, the web series is going to be mouth-watering. The official trailer of the series will be launched on August 16.

Divyanka and Rajeev are looking lovely together and is sharing the full-fledged chemistry. This is the first web series of Divyanka Tripathi and Rajeev Khandelwal.

Divyanka started her career with Zee TV’s Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, she played a dual role in this show and after this she got fame by playing the role of Dr, Ishita Bhalla in Ye Hain Mohabbatein and about Rajeev Khandelwal, the 44 year old actor started his career with Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat and got fame in the famous show Left Right Left after the many shows did his Bollywood debut in Aamir and after this film he was praised a lot and did other movies like Table No. 21. Now both of them will be seen in this web series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App