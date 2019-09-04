Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala review: Ekta Kapoor’s new web-series starring Divyanka Tripathi and Rajeev Khandelwal is the story of two former lovers who are great chefs but something happened in the past which makes them hate each other.

The series runs in the past and the present alternatively—there are current scenes and there are flashback scenes, and the series has all the ingredients for a perfect watch—humour, emotion, great performances and a captivating storyline. Above all, the fresh concept is the key USP in this ALT Balaji web-series.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who was till now known for playing a typical Indian bahu avatar in her popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, will be seen in a different character altogether as in Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star is seen as a confident, independent and working woman to takes no nonsense from anyone and is working as the head chef in a top restaurant. Nitya’s character, played the Divyanka, is a workaholic and has a son.

She tries to balance her professional life with her personal life so that she can spend time with her son to whom she is a single mother. Her character will give you a breath of fresh air from the cliched roles in which we see television actresses these days in daily soaps. The transformation of Divyanka Tripathi is unbelievable.

Rajeev Khandelwal, like always, is at his best. His killer looks, the comedy timing, the romantic side, it looks like no one else could fit in the role of Chef Vikram other than Rajeev Khandelwal. Chef Vikram is in the present shown as one of the top chefs in India with a cold heart.

Their love story sequences are playing in the flashbacks and the story slowly unveils and we get to know that what exactly went wrong that changed their lives forever. What exactly happened that Nitya had to leave Vikram, how did she come to Mumbai from Bhopal and became such a strong and Independent modern woman from a typical small-town girl-next-door and how Vikram becomes so rich and famous.

As you watch all the episodes, you will get all your answers and know what brought this sour taste in their sweet love life and how two aspiring chefs from Bhopal made it so big as top chefs in Mumbai. This ALT Balaji web-series also marks the digital debut of Divyanka Tripathi who is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian television industry.

