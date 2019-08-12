Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala: Two leading stars of television are sharing screen on this web series and people can't wait to see all the episodes as the teaser is finally out.

The teaser of this awaited AltBalaji web series starring Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Rajiv Khandelwal is finally out and people are loving it and waiting for all shows to stream online as both stars in lead have an amazing fan following and for the first time they are sharing screen together so their fans can’t wait to see their on-screen chemistry.

The teaser makes it clear that it is going be a sweet treat for all television fans to see their favourite stars pairing together and their awaited on-screen chemistry as Vikram and Nitya who falls in love as management student but later situations make them apart.

Here is the teaser:

This AltBalaji series is directed by Pradeep Sarkaar and is a heart-breaking journey of misunderstandings that makes Vikram(Rajiv Khandelwal) and Nitya(Divyanka Tripathi) apart. This is the third collaboration of Rajiv Khandelwal with AltBalaji and in an interview, television star says that is a beautifully written exciting love story.

After the teaser release, Social media is also giving lots of reactions and fans are already wowed and for the series and everyone is just waiting for the series to stream online.

Some social media reactions:

So far teaser is good…😉😉 But songs selection 🤐❌#ColddLassiAurChickenMasala — Shirisha💟 (@shirishasahu) August 12, 2019

Vikram pointing towards Nitya – "You and I, main Aur tum, Perfect Dish!" ❤️ Just Couldn't Agree More With Vikram here! 😍😍😍😍😍😍 Can we have the trailer already, please? 🙏🙏 #ColddLassiAurChickenMasala #ALTBalaji #ZEE5 — Anshika Srivastava (@Anshi_24) August 12, 2019

This teaser has genuinely left me wanting for more. I am so happy to see you work in a Web series Divyanka. This actually seems like those fan fictions I read. Perfect. I will enjoy this fusion of coldd lassi aur chicken masala. Yummy. #ColddLassiAurChickenMasala — Umera (@utariq009) August 12, 2019

OMG😍🤗😍 what a wonderful teaser excitement is on the top of the level🤗🤗🤗

What a wonderful creation by mine favourite @Divyanka_T and @RK1610IsMe 😍😍😍😍 loved your performance guys

And yes Lovely work by @altbalaji @ZEE5Premium @ektaravikapoor #ColddLassiAurChickenMasala pic.twitter.com/4yI5U6dTO0 — Parul_writing_area (@poet_parul) August 12, 2019

As the reactions reveal that what fans feel for the series and the teaser makes everyone more excited as the teaser starts both stars are seen together that very scene tempts a lot and we can just wait for all the shows to stream.

As AltBalaji has always given us nice content to see we can expect a lot from this upcoming series too as it will give us a romantic treat for sure as the fan’s reaction reveals.

