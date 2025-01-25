Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Coldplay At Your Home On This Republic Day: When And Where To Watch ?

If you’ve ever dreamed of experiencing the magic of Coldplay’s iconic performances from the comfort of your home, Disney+ Hotstar is making it possible. Check how

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Coldplay At Your Home On This Republic Day: When And Where To Watch ?


If you’ve ever dreamed of experiencing the magic of Coldplay’s iconic performances from the comfort of your home, Disney+ Hotstar is making it possible. This Republic Day, January 26th, immerse yourself in the unparalleled energy of one of the world’s greatest bands right on your screens.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Disney+ Hotstar, known for bringing premium entertainment to its audience, is now offering fans in India the chance to watch Coldplay like never before. Bringing global heroes to local screens, whether you’re a long-time fan or a casual listener, this is your opportunity to sing along to classics like Fix You, Paradise, and Yellow, all from the best seat in the house—your own living room. The streaming will be available exclusively on Disney+Hotstar, making it the perfect Republic Day celebration for music lovers. Besides the concert, there will also be exclusive behind-the-scenes content for viewers.

The grand event will be streamed live from Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, ensuring that Coldplay’s magic reaches every corner of the country. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a casual listener, this “home-cert” promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor Agrees With Imtiaz Ali, Says Geet And Aditya from Jab We Met Would Likely Get Divorced 18 Years Later

 

Filed under

Coldplay Concert republic day

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

VIDEO: Fan Breaches Security to Meet Rohit Sharma During Ranjhi Trophy Match, Here’s What Rohit Did

VIDEO: Fan Breaches Security to Meet Rohit Sharma During Ranjhi Trophy Match, Here’s What Rohit...

President Droupadi Murmu Approves Gallantry Awards For 93 Armed Forces Personnel

President Droupadi Murmu Approves Gallantry Awards For 93 Armed Forces Personnel

7 Years Of Padmaavat: Here’s How Ranveer Singh’s Khilji Redefined The Bollywood Villains

7 Years Of Padmaavat: Here’s How Ranveer Singh’s Khilji Redefined The Bollywood Villains

Indian Book Publishers File Complaint Against OpenAI In New Delhi Over Usage Of Copyrighted Content

Indian Book Publishers File Complaint Against OpenAI In New Delhi Over Usage Of Copyrighted Content

Who Is Harvinder Singh? Para-Archery Trailblazer Awarded With Padma Shri 2025

Who Is Harvinder Singh? Para-Archery Trailblazer Awarded With Padma Shri 2025

Entertainment

7 Years Of Padmaavat: Here’s How Ranveer Singh’s Khilji Redefined The Bollywood Villains

7 Years Of Padmaavat: Here’s How Ranveer Singh’s Khilji Redefined The Bollywood Villains

Shahid Kapoor Agrees With Imtiaz Ali, Says Geet And Aditya from Jab We Met Would Likely Get Divorced 18 Years Later

Shahid Kapoor Agrees With Imtiaz Ali, Says Geet And Aditya from Jab We Met Would

IIFA Marks 25 Years Of Cinema Magic With Star-Studded Silver Jubilee Celebration

IIFA Marks 25 Years Of Cinema Magic With Star-Studded Silver Jubilee Celebration

Lili Reinhart Reveals Battle With Interstitial Cystitis, Says, “Advocate For Your Own Health”

Lili Reinhart Reveals Battle With Interstitial Cystitis, Says, “Advocate For Your Own Health”

HBO’s “Lanterns” Casts A Major DC Villain; Find Out Who

HBO’s “Lanterns” Casts A Major DC Villain; Find Out Who

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox