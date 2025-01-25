Coldplay At Your Home On This Republic Day: When And Where To Watch ?

If you’ve ever dreamed of experiencing the magic of Coldplay’s iconic performances from the comfort of your home, Disney+ Hotstar is making it possible. Check how

If you’ve ever dreamed of experiencing the magic of Coldplay’s iconic performances from the comfort of your home, Disney+ Hotstar is making it possible. This Republic Day, January 26th, immerse yourself in the unparalleled energy of one of the world’s greatest bands right on your screens.

Disney+ Hotstar, known for bringing premium entertainment to its audience, is now offering fans in India the chance to watch Coldplay like never before. Bringing global heroes to local screens, whether you’re a long-time fan or a casual listener, this is your opportunity to sing along to classics like Fix You, Paradise, and Yellow, all from the best seat in the house—your own living room. The streaming will be available exclusively on Disney+Hotstar, making it the perfect Republic Day celebration for music lovers. Besides the concert, there will also be exclusive behind-the-scenes content for viewers.

The grand event will be streamed live from Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, ensuring that Coldplay’s magic reaches every corner of the country. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a casual listener, this “home-cert” promises to be an unforgettable experience.

