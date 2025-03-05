Coldplay Frontman Chris Martin Partners With FIFA For Historic Performance, To Curate First-Ever Halftime Show At World Cup Final 2026

Chris Martin is set to bring music and football together like never before as FIFA announces its first-ever halftime show for the 2026 World Cup final. The Coldplay frontman will curate the highly anticipated performance, adding a Super Bowl-style spectacle to the tournament’s grand finale.

Coldplay lead vocalist Chris Martin is collaborating with FIFA to curate the inaugural Super Bowl-style halftime show at the FIFA World Cup final in 2026. The announcement marks a significant milestone in the tournament’s history, introducing a new entertainment dimension to the world’s biggest sporting event.

Venue and Event Details of Coldplay Show

The World Cup final is set to take place on July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, which will be temporarily rebranded as New York New Jersey Stadium for the tournament. The 2026 World Cup will be jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

In addition to the halftime show, FIFA President Gianni Infantino revealed plans for a large-scale celebration in New York City’s Times Square during the tournament’s final weekend.

Curatorial Role of Chris Martin of Coldplay

Infantino shared the news on Instagram after attending a FIFA conference in Dallas.

“I can confirm the first ever half-time show at a FIFA World Cup final in New York New Jersey, in association with (advocacy organization) Global Citizen. This will be a historic moment for the FIFA World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world,” Infantino posted.

While it remains unclear whether Coldplay will perform during the halftime show, Martin and Coldplay manager Phil Harvey will play a key role in selecting the artists for the event.

Halftime Duration Unspecified

“I also want to thank Chris Martin and Phil Harvey of Coldplay, who will be working with us at FIFA to finalize the list of artists who will perform during the halftime show, as well as at Times Square,” Infantino added.

Infantino did not confirm whether the halftime duration would be extended beyond the standard 15-minute interval to accommodate the show.

