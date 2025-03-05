Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, March 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • Coldplay Frontman Chris Martin Partners With FIFA For Historic Performance, To Curate First-Ever Halftime Show At World Cup Final 2026

Coldplay Frontman Chris Martin Partners With FIFA For Historic Performance, To Curate First-Ever Halftime Show At World Cup Final 2026

Chris Martin is set to bring music and football together like never before as FIFA announces its first-ever halftime show for the 2026 World Cup final. The Coldplay frontman will curate the highly anticipated performance, adding a Super Bowl-style spectacle to the tournament’s grand finale.

Coldplay Frontman Chris Martin Partners With FIFA For Historic Performance, To Curate First-Ever Halftime Show At World Cup Final 2026

The Coldplay frontman will curate the highly anticipated performance, adding a Super Bowl-style spectacle to the tournament’s grand finale.


Coldplay lead vocalist Chris Martin is collaborating with FIFA to curate the inaugural Super Bowl-style halftime show at the FIFA World Cup final in 2026. The announcement marks a significant milestone in the tournament’s history, introducing a new entertainment dimension to the world’s biggest sporting event.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Venue and Event Details of Coldplay Show

The World Cup final is set to take place on July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, which will be temporarily rebranded as New York New Jersey Stadium for the tournament. The 2026 World Cup will be jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

In addition to the halftime show, FIFA President Gianni Infantino revealed plans for a large-scale celebration in New York City’s Times Square during the tournament’s final weekend.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Curatorial Role of Chris Martin of Coldplay

Infantino shared the news on Instagram after attending a FIFA conference in Dallas.

“I can confirm the first ever half-time show at a FIFA World Cup final in New York New Jersey, in association with (advocacy organization) Global Citizen. This will be a historic moment for the FIFA World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world,” Infantino posted.

While it remains unclear whether Coldplay will perform during the halftime show, Martin and Coldplay manager Phil Harvey will play a key role in selecting the artists for the event.

Halftime Duration Unspecified

“I also want to thank Chris Martin and Phil Harvey of Coldplay, who will be working with us at FIFA to finalize the list of artists who will perform during the halftime show, as well as at Times Square,” Infantino added.

Infantino did not confirm whether the halftime duration would be extended beyond the standard 15-minute interval to accommodate the show.

Also Read: Meghan Markle Reveals Family Surname In Netflix Cooking Show, Sparking Confusion

Filed under

chris martin coldplay FIFA

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Why Has The US Announced Criminal Probe Into Andrew Tate And Tristan Tate?

Why Has The US Announced Criminal Probe Into Andrew Tate And Tristan Tate?

What Is Next For USDA Employees Fired En Masse By The Trump Administration As Federal Board Intervenes?

What Is Next For USDA Employees Fired En Masse By The Trump Administration As Federal...

Why Has Trump Suspended Migrant Deportation Flights On C-17 And C-130 Military Aircraft To India And Other Countries?

Why Has Trump Suspended Migrant Deportation Flights On C-17 And C-130 Military Aircraft To India...

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Global Release Dates Announced By Crunchyroll

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Global Release Dates Announced By Crunchyroll

Who Is Abdul Aziz Khan? Missing Boy Found After Seven Years in Colorado Amid Attempted Burglary

Who Is Abdul Aziz Khan? Missing Boy Found After Seven Years in Colorado Amid Attempted...

Entertainment

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Global Release Dates Announced By Crunchyroll

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Global Release Dates Announced By Crunchyroll

Meghan Markle Reveals Family Surname In Netflix Cooking Show, Sparking Confusion

Meghan Markle Reveals Family Surname In Netflix Cooking Show, Sparking Confusion

Ibrahim Ali Khan Receives The Funniest Wish On His Birthday From This Celebrity; Fans Can’t Keep Calm

Ibrahim Ali Khan Receives The Funniest Wish On His Birthday From This Celebrity; Fans Can’t

Entertainers Cricket League (ECL) Season 2 Kicks Off: Start Date And Live Streaming Details

Entertainers Cricket League (ECL) Season 2 Kicks Off: Start Date And Live Streaming Details

‘Groot Spinoff’ Movie In The Works? Vin Diesel Hints At Major Marvel Plans

‘Groot Spinoff’ Movie In The Works? Vin Diesel Hints At Major Marvel Plans

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard