Coldplay India Tour: Chris Martin Adds Third Show For Mumbai After Massive Demand

The craze of the admirers can be seen through the memes that are going viral on social media. One of the fans wrote on X, "Man at office straight up drafted DY Patil's floor-plan on autoCad to analyse seating #Coldplay #architecture"

After the Grammy-winning band Coldplay announced the dates for bringing their ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’ to India, fans have gone crazy to watch their favourite musician performing on stage.

The Mumbai shows are scheduled for January 18 and 19, 2025 at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Mumbai. Since there was a huge rush of fans willing to buy tickets, a third show of the band has been added for January 21.

‘Coldplay’ updated the dates on its official handle of X. “Due to phenomenal demand, a third Mumbai date has been added at DY Patil Stadium for 21 January 2025,” reads the caption on the band’s official social media handle.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Coldplay’s return since their last visit in 2016, and this announcement is sure to raise anticipation.

Another user commented, “Aaj tere nahi mere charche hain!.. IRCTC FINALLY GOT HIS OPPONENT !” A user wrote, “Ticket book karne gayi thi, JEE mains ki Rank dikh gayi.” Another user mentioned, “#coldplay Mumbai concert queue is much much longer than any IPO stat.”

Tickets for this additional show are going live today, September 22, 2024, on BookMyShow.

In addition to performing several songs from their Album of the Year-nominated Music Of The Spheres and new singles ‘We Pray’ and ‘feelslikeimfallinginlove’ from their upcoming release Moon Music, the band will entertain their fans with some incredible collection including ‘Yellow’, ‘The Scientist’, ‘Clocks’, ‘Fix You’, ‘Viva La Vida’, ‘Paradise’, ‘A Sky Full Of Stars’ and ‘Adventure Of A Lifetime’.

In a bid to make the concert accessible, Coldplay will offer a limited number of ‘Infinity Tickets’, priced at the equivalent of Euro 20 (approximately Rs 2000) per ticket. These will go on sale on November 22, 2024, allowing fans to purchase them in pairs and enjoy the concert experience together.

Since launching in March 2022, the ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’ has sold over 10 million tickets worldwide. The upcoming shows will be held in Abu Dhabi, Seoul, and Hong Kong.

(With Inputs From ANI)