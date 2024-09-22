Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, September 22, 2024
Live Tv

Coldplay India Tour: Chris Martin Adds Third Show For Mumbai After Massive Demand

The craze of the admirers can be seen through the memes that are going viral on social media. One of the fans wrote on X, "Man at office straight up drafted DY Patil's floor-plan on autoCad to analyse seating #Coldplay #architecture"

Coldplay India Tour: Chris Martin Adds Third Show For Mumbai After Massive Demand

After the Grammy-winning band Coldplay announced the dates for bringing their ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’ to India, fans have gone crazy to watch their favourite musician performing on stage.

The Mumbai shows are scheduled for January 18 and 19, 2025 at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Mumbai. Since there was a huge rush of fans willing to buy tickets, a third show of the band has been added for January 21.

‘Coldplay’ updated the dates on its official handle of X. “Due to phenomenal demand, a third Mumbai date has been added at DY Patil Stadium for 21 January 2025,” reads the caption on the band’s official social media handle.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Coldplay’s return since their last visit in 2016, and this announcement is sure to raise anticipation.

MUST READ: Why Did Kim Kardashian Visit Menendez Brothers In Prison Amid Netflix’s Series Backlash?

The craze of the admirers can be seen through the memes that are going viral on social media. One of the fans wrote on X, “Man at office straight up drafted DY Patil’s floor-plan on autoCad to analyse seating #Coldplay #architecture”

Another user commented, “Aaj tere nahi mere charche hain!.. IRCTC FINALLY GOT HIS OPPONENT !” A user wrote, “Ticket book karne gayi thi, JEE mains ki Rank dikh gayi.” Another user mentioned, “#coldplay Mumbai concert queue is much much longer than any IPO stat.”
Tickets for this additional show are going live today, September 22, 2024, on BookMyShow.

In addition to performing several songs from their Album of the Year-nominated Music Of The Spheres and new singles ‘We Pray’ and ‘feelslikeimfallinginlove’ from their upcoming release Moon Music, the band will entertain their fans with some incredible collection including ‘Yellow’, ‘The Scientist’, ‘Clocks’, ‘Fix You’, ‘Viva La Vida’, ‘Paradise’, ‘A Sky Full Of Stars’ and ‘Adventure Of A Lifetime’.

In a bid to make the concert accessible, Coldplay will offer a limited number of ‘Infinity Tickets’, priced at the equivalent of Euro 20 (approximately Rs 2000) per ticket. These will go on sale on November 22, 2024, allowing fans to purchase them in pairs and enjoy the concert experience together.

Since launching in March 2022, the ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’ has sold over 10 million tickets worldwide. The upcoming shows will be held in Abu Dhabi, Seoul, and Hong Kong.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Will Robert Pattinson’s Batman Appear In Colin Farrell’s The Penguin? Here’s What We Know     

Filed under

Coldplay India Tour latest entertainment news Mumbai Trending news

Also Read

Piyush Goyal Opens Invest India Office In S’pore

Piyush Goyal Opens Invest India Office In S’pore

Hezbollah Launches Unprecedented Attack On Israel Amid Escalating Tensions

Hezbollah Launches Unprecedented Attack On Israel Amid Escalating Tensions

BAFTA To Add Three New Categories For Its Annual Award Show- Know Details Here!

BAFTA To Add Three New Categories For Its Annual Award Show- Know Details Here!

Vodafone Idea Signs $3.6B 4G Deal With Nokia, Ericsson, Samsung

Vodafone Idea Signs $3.6B 4G Deal With Nokia, Ericsson, Samsung

Israel Shuts Down Al Jazeera Bureau In Ramallah

Israel Shuts Down Al Jazeera Bureau In Ramallah

Entertainment

BAFTA To Add Three New Categories For Its Annual Award Show- Know Details Here!

BAFTA To Add Three New Categories For Its Annual Award Show- Know Details Here!

Vivek Agnihotri Shares Behind The Scenes From India-Bangladesh Border For His Upcoming Movie ‘The Delhi Files’

Vivek Agnihotri Shares Behind The Scenes From India-Bangladesh Border For His Upcoming Movie ‘The Delhi

Emily Blunt Recalls How Her Kids Reacted To Her Role In The Devil Wears Prada

Emily Blunt Recalls How Her Kids Reacted To Her Role In The Devil Wears Prada

What Is Veganism? Halle Bailey Recalls Ditching Her Vegan Diet After 13 Years For Pregnancy Cravings

What Is Veganism? Halle Bailey Recalls Ditching Her Vegan Diet After 13 Years For Pregnancy

‘I Got A Chance To See….,’ Recalls Usher In An Old Interview While Talking About Diddy’s Wild Parties

‘I Got A Chance To See….,’ Recalls Usher In An Old Interview While Talking About

Lifestyle

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox