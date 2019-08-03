Comali trailer: Comali makers today launched the film trailer and within a couple of hours the video got more than 50000 views. In the video Jayam Ravi, Kajal Aggarwal can be seen in a comic role. Watch the trailer

Comali trailer: The much-anticipated film Comali starrer Jayam Ravi and Kajal Aggarwal today launched the trailer and within a couple of hours the video garnered more than 50,000 views and thousands of lovable comments poured in the comment section by their fans. In the video, Jayam Ravi is playing the role of coma patient Ravi who met with an accident while he was studying in 12th class and after 18 years he woke up from the coma and that year was 2019!

For Ravi, technology like phones, LED Tv, and many other modern things were new to him. By looking on to the trailer it’s a comedy film which will definitely be going to entertain the audience. Samyuktha Hegde, Krishnamurthy, K. S. Ravikumar, Yogi Babu, and Kavita Radheshyam has been seen in a pivotal role.

The movie Comali has shot its scene in some parts of Chennai, As per the reports, Jayam Ravi lost 20 kgs for the film demanded by the director Pradeep Ranganathanand, whereas, the music of the film has been composed by Hip-hop Tamizha. The film is slated to hit the silver screens August 15, 2019.

Also Read: Sapna Choudhary hot photos: From suits to sarees, see top 10 photos of the Haryanvi sensation

On the professional front, Jayam Ravi debuted in Tamil film industry with the film Jayam and after that the actor did looked back in his career, back to back gave a big hit Daas, Mazhai, Idhaya Thirudan, Deepavali, Santosh Subramaniam,Thillalangadi, Aadhi Bhagavan, Ninaithathu Yaaro, Nimirndhu Nil, Thani Oruvan, Bogan, Tik Tik Tik and many more because of his ace performances in the film Jayam bagged many awards like Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, Edison Awards, Filmfare Awards South, SIIMA awards, IIFA Utsavam, Filmfare Awards, Filmfare Awards, SIIMA Awards and many more to go.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App