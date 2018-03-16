Stand up comedian Aditi Mittal, who is all set for her upcoming comedy special 'The Global Village Tour' spoke about the culture of laughter for women in India and said that the culture of laughter for women has always been very secretive and private. Therefore, we need to hear women speak and on the table laughing it out. When asked when it is easier to talk about taboos through rich content to bring gender revolution or through gender debates, she said that just keep talking about it. We are in the condition we are in today because we have not spoken out gender issues and sexism.

As comedian Aditi Mittal gears up for her upcoming stand up comedy special ‘The Global Village Tour’ from March 18, the comedy sensation got in a conversation with AFTERhrs and shared her views on the culture of laughter in India. Talking about how the comedy scene in India is headed especially for woman artistes, Aditi said, “There’s been an explosion in the number of women who are coming out on stage and performing-smarter and stronger women at that. Mera bhi vo hi inspiration tha; I saw people who were strong, confident and speaking their mind, and being able to see someone, triggers you more easily so I think in the coming year, there will be an explosion in the number of women artistes which I am very excited about.”

She further added, “The world needs it right now. We need to hear women speak. The culture of laughter for women has always been very secretive and private. We need to have more women on the table laughing out.” When asked whether it is easier to talk about taboos by making the content rich enough to bring gender revolution or through gender debates, Aditi responded, “Just keep talking about it, be it seriously or jokingly. I don’t believe one method is better than the other. The fact is that we have not spoken enough about gender issues and sexism, which is why we are in the condition that we are in today. So ‘just talk’, whether it’s a joke or whether it’s serious. The thing with jokes is that people tend to listen to them more. Personally, I’m not trying to do anything, I’m just making a joke. I want to talk about this crazy world that I am living in. I’ve realised that muh bhi kholo toh revolution bolte hain. Mere ko duniya bohot funny lagti hai.”

Giving her views on the transformation of the comedy scene in India, Aditi said, “I’m just blown away by it. Eight years after being in this industry; I get to perform in front of such an amazing audience. As an industry too, it has just taken off, thanks to the Internet. It’s a combination of so many things that has led to this explosion – aaj main apna ghar chala rahi hu inn paiso se jo main banati hu just by telling people jokes and vo bahut badi baat hai.”

