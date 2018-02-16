Amy Schumer and chef Chris Fischer’s secret wedding ceremony is not-so-secret-anymore! Schumer just posted a series of photos from the big day, The newlyweds tied the knot this past Tuesday in a sunny, oceanside ceremony in Malibu, California and Schumer’s whole wedding look reflected the location beautifully. The 36-year-old chose a traditional white wedding dress by Monique Lhuillier that was both elegant and appropriate for the venue.

Actress and comedian Amy Schumer have got married to gourmet expert Chris Fischer in a cosy capacity in California. Among the enormous names, Red Sparrow star Jennifer Lawrence attended Amy’s wedding. Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer had been dating for just a couple of months before they chose to make things official. The two wedded in a wonderful function with a view sitting above the ocean in Malibu, California. “It was delightful”, Jennifer Lawrence disclosed to Entertainment Tonight about the wedding. The Red Sparrow star was additionally overwhelmed in by the sudden wedding but at the same time was very passionate about her dear companion’s wedding.

“It was very sudden, but it was, I was sobbing…his vows were stunning. It’s when two people really love each other and they really mean it, it shows, and it was a beautiful ceremony and an amazing time. I couldn’t be happier for them”, Lawrence told Entertainment Tonight. Schumer shared a few pictures from the wedding and a post acknowledging gun violence. The actor looked resplendent in white as she posed for the shutterbugs. Here are the pictures from the ceremony:

Schumer also shared a post on Instagram where she stated that she didn’t want any gifts for the wedding, but wanted people to consider the thought of giving a donation to every town (an organisation working together for the cause of gun safety) for gun safety, as she sent love and warm wishes to those affected by gun violence. She will be seen playing a body positive role in her upcoming role I Feel Pretty.