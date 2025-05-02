Comedian And Actress Ruth Buzzi Dies At 88 From Alzheimer’s Complications

Emmy-nominated comedian Ruth Buzzi, best known for her iconic role on Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her Texas home after battling Alzheimer’s disease.

Ruth Buzzi, the Emmy-nominated actress and comedian renowned for her work on the iconic NBC variety sketch comedy “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In,” has died at the age of 88.

“Ruth Buzzi died peacefully in her sleep at home in Texas,” her family announced in a Facebook post on Friday. “She was in hospice care for several years with Alzheimer’s disease. Memorial arrangements by Lacy Funeral Home, Stephenville, Texas to be announced.”

Her representative confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Buzzi died of complications related to Alzheimer’s.

In place of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to Alzheimer’s research through the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.

Ruth Buzzi: Victim of a Death Hoax in 2023

Just two years prior, Buzzi had to publicly address a false report about her death that circulated online in 2023.

“I am quite alive, but distressed — unnecessarily,” she wrote in a heartfelt Facebook post at the time.

She continued, “I had French toast for breakfast, and I am enjoying a magnificent view from a house on a hill in north central Texas surrounded by five cats, and my husband is sitting next to me. We were enjoying a nice chat, when one of our dear friends called from Florida, after watching the YouTube video falsely announcing I had passed away.”

Ruth Buzzi: Early Life and Rise to Stardom

Born in 1936 in Westerly, Rhode Island, Buzzi began her journey in entertainment after graduating high school. She moved to New York City, where she landed her first role in an off-Broadway musical revue at just 19.

Her television debut came in 1964 with “The Garry Moore Show.” The following year, she joined the cast of “The Entertainers,” and in 1967, she made an appearance on the popular sitcom “The Monkees.”

But it was her work on “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In” from 1968 to 1973 that made her a household name. One of only four regular cast members on the show, Buzzi created memorable characters such as the gossip columnist Busy-Buzzi, a Burbank airline stewardess, and a hard-drinking cocktail lounge guest.

“We laughed, and laughed, and laughed. It never even felt like I was going to work. It was pure spontaneous fun,” Buzzi said during a 2011 session on Laugh-In at the Television Critics Winter Press Tour, as reported by Forbes.

Gladys and the Iconic Purse

Among Buzzi’s most beloved characters was Gladys, the feisty woman known for smacking people with her purse—a bit that became iconic.

“So many people ask me to hit them with my purse,” she shared in a 2016 interview with Boomer Magazine.

She fondly recalled an encounter at a Beverly Hills party: “In fact, a few years ago we were at a Beverly Hills party and in walked Elton John. He immediately made his way over to me and said, ‘For God’s sakes, Ruth, please hit me with your purse. That’s been on my bucket list for years!’”

A Diverse Career Across Decades

After the success of Laugh-In, Buzzi went on to appear in multiple episodes of “The Carol Burnett Show” and “The Dean Martin Show.” She also lent her voice to the 1985 animated television adaptation of “The Berenstain Bears,” playing Mama Bear and several other characters.

Her final on-screen role came in the 2021 film “One Month Out.”

Buzzi’s health declined following a series of strokes in July 2022. Throughout her illness, her husband of 43 years, Kent Perkins, remained by her side.

