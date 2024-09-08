Comedian George Lopez Credits His Success To Sandra Bullock- Here’s Why!

The comedian said he "wished for her not to come," and later Bullock was unable to attend his concert that night. However, a year and a half later, they met each other again when Bullock was working on a Latino TV show and invited Lopez.

American comedian and actor George Lopez, who has made his name in Hollywood with his work, has credited Sandra Bullock for his success, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The ace stand-up comedian made these comments during the recent episode of Politickin’ with Gavin Newsom, Marshawn Lynch, and Doug Hendrickson podcast.

He recalled the tough phase of his life in the 1990s, stating, “I was in Austin and Sandra Bullock lived in Austin and Dave Chappelle had been there the week before. And the manager of the club comes to me and says, ‘I think Sandra Bullock’s gonna come in. She called, she going to come in,'” said George Lopez.

“I was like, man, I don’t want her to see me like this. You know, I didn’t even know her. I got on my knees in that fucking green room, and I said. ‘Please, please don’t let her’,” he added.

The comedian said he “wished for her not to come,” and later Bullock was unable to attend his concert that night. However, a year and a half later, they met each other again when Bullock was working on a Latino TV show and invited Lopez.

“I’d already kind of cleaned up a little bit, and then she saw me, and she’s like, ‘Come to my office,'” he said.

“I told her, ‘Hey, you know, what you’re gonna try to do has never been done successfully, and if I don’t ever see you again or whatever happens, I just want to say thank you,'” the comedian recalled, adding, “I’d never had anybody believe in me, and she was like, ‘Why don’t you worry about being funny, and why don’t you let me worry about everything else?'”

“She changed the direction of my life and everybody that’s in my family. And for no other purpose other than she just thought I was funny,” Lopez added as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

(With Inputs From ANI)