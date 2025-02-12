Comedian Jaspreet Singh’s ‘Kerala Saar’ Joke Sparks Social Media Firestorm

The remark, perceived as a jab at Kerala’s high literacy rate, did not sit well with many, who took to social media to express their outrage.

Comedian Jaspreet Singh has landed in hot water after a joke he made about Kerala on the show India’s Got Latent went viral, drawing widespread criticism from Malayalis and social media users. The controversy, which initially took a backseat to the outrage over fellow panelist Ranveer Allahbadia’s controversial remarks, has now gained traction, with many calling Singh’s comments offensive and demeaning to Kerala’s culture and reputation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Controversial Joke

Singh was a judge on India’s Got Latent, a show hosted by comedian Samay Raina, alongside fellow judges Apoorva Mukhija (The Rebel Kid), Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps), and Ashish Chanchlani. During the episode, Raina questioned a contestant about her political inclinations. When she replied that she neither watched politics nor voted, Singh leaned into the microphone and, mimicking a South Indian accent, quipped: “Kerala saar. 100% literacy saar.”

Here is the video:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The remark, perceived as a jab at Kerala’s high literacy rate, did not sit well with Malayalis, who took to social media to express their displeasure. The episode has since been taken down from YouTube following backlash over multiple offensive remarks made during the show.

Social Media Erupts In Outrage

Following the viral clip, social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram were flooded with criticism of Singh’s joke. Many users pointed out the irony of someone from a state with lower literacy rates mocking Kerala’s 100% literacy status.

Additionally, a user on Instagram shared a video discussing Kerala’s achievements in health, education, and progressiveness, countering the comedian’s remarks with factual data.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MJ Sajan (@dream_catcher_cr7_)



One user on X sarcastically wrote, “North Indian Saar, We don’t have content Saar, We remake movies from Kerala Saar.” Another commented, “What’s funny is someone from a state with low literacy making fun of a state which has 100% literacy.” A third user quipped, “Where is the roast? I pity the level of discourse. A Malayali would have roasted better.”

After all this, the Hindi people who came to Kerala: Saar, is there any work…??? 😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/zZLMx3GDmZ — RINCE KURIAN (@rinse_kurian) February 11, 2025

The backlash extended beyond the viral clip, with users flooding Singh’s older Instagram videos with critical comments. One user under a recent video remarked, “Paaji got deported from the US and is now getting angry at every literate person.”

Fallout And Response

As the controversy snowballed, neither Jaspreet Singh nor the show’s creators have publicly responded to the criticism. The incident has sparked a broader discussion on cultural sensitivity and the line between humor and offense in Indian comedy. Many argue that such jokes reinforce stereotypes and fail to contribute to meaningful satire. Whether Singh will issue a clarification or an apology remains to be seen, but the outrage against his ‘Kerala Saar’ joke continues to gain momentum online.

ALSO READ: Chiranjeevi’s Comment On Grandfather Sparks Buzz: Calls Him A ‘Flirt’