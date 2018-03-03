Comedian turned actor Kapil Sharma who recently posted photographs of his new vanity van designed by Dilip Chhabria (DC) got trolled on Twitter with innumerable barbs or jibes. The pictures of the massive vanity van are going viral on social media and people and the fans are inquisitive about the price of the van.

The comedian who gained utmost attention through his show Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show is facing a few setbacks as he posted his new flamboyantly expensive vanity van photographs on social media, which is designed by Dilip Chhabria (DC). The pictures of the massive vanity van are going viral on social media and people and the fans are inquisitive about the price of the van. A few inquisitors are also introspecting how the comedian turned actor managed to make so much money for this super expensive four-wheeler.

The comedian faced condemnation on Twitter, taking a dig at Kapil Sharma’s controversy involving Sunil Grover. One of the users wrote: “Kapil Bar hai na isme? Daru ke bina kaise hoga tumhara show? Aur chappal bhi rakhna logon ko marne ke liye. #showoff [sic]” Another user wrote: “Ha bhai even show k promo me bhi he has shown claiming to an autowala- abe ab agr tum comedy kroge to hm kya krenge… which clearly shows his over confidence… abhi b shayd bhai ko akal aai nhi.. purane show or movie ka ye hal dekhkr bhi.”

One user said: “You are earning at the expense of making fun of others #hypocrite #KapilSharma”. Though some of his followers congratulated him in the world social media, trolls are inevitable. Kapil Sharma is all set to launch his new show called, Family Time with Kapil Sharma. As per reports, the show will go on air in mid-March and will replace Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Super Dancer Chapter 2.

