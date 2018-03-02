Comedy king Kapil Sharma is set to come back with his new reality show ‘Family time with Kapil Sharma’ on Sony TV channel. Kapil is one of the popular television stars who had made a successful journey from reality shows to Box office. Kapil has shared the graphic image of his new vanity van which is designed by India’s leading car designer Dilip Chhabria. Dilip Chhabria has also designed the vanity van for Shahrukh Khan in 2015.

Comedy king Kapil Sharma is set to come back with his new reality show ‘Family time with Kapil Sharma’ on Sony TV channel. Kapil is one of the popular television stars who had made a successful journey from reality shows to Box office. Although, Kapil is famous for his comic timings and punches but this time he had made the sensational news by sharing the pictures of his to be new vanity van. Kapil has shared the graphic image of his new vanity van which is designed by India’s leading car designer Dilip Chhabria.

The car will be installed with all modern facilities including air conditioner, spacious lobby, TV, automatic door locks, floor LEDs, recliner make-up chair and high-end technology. Kapil Sharma has shared the picture for his new vanity van through social media sites Twitter and Instagram, with a caption ‘Thank u mr DC for this wonderful vanity… new show … new van.’ Car designer Dilip Chhabria has also designed the vanity van for Shahrukh Khan in 2015.

Thank u mr DC for this wonderful vanity.. new show .. new van .. 😍 pic.twitter.com/OmAHc5GiL1 — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 2, 2018

ALSO READ: Holi in Bollywood: Amitabh Bachchan celebrates with Aaradhya, Ayushmann Khurrana posts thoughtful message

Comedy show ‘Family time with Kapil Sharma’ will soon be telecast on Sony entertainment television channel. According to sources, organizers have changed the format for the show. Earlier it was a comedy show but this time, it will be a comedy show and family game show, where participants will get a chance to win prizes and gift vouchers. The ace comedian recently shared a promo of his new comedy show called Family Time with Kapil Sharma which got his fans very excited about the format and the cast of the show.

ALSO READ: Anil Kapoor thanks Mumbai police for ensuring security during Sridevi’s funeral

ALSO READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle invite public to attend their wedding celebrations

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App