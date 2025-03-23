Comedian Kathy Griffin Claims She’s Being Stalked After Calling Out Trump—Ask Fans for Help!

Sharing a photo of the claimed stalker on Instagram on Friday, Griffin explained the eerie experience. "This #creeper has been harassing me during my regular walks on the Dume in Malibu."

Comedian Kathy Griffin has turned to social media to seek the public’s assistance to identify a man she accuses of stalking and harassing her while taking her daily walk in Malibu. The 64-year-old, who rose to prominence due to her candid critique of former President Donald Trump, accuses the unknown man of constantly approaching her with a camera to ask her about Trump and stating that he can present the encounters on film to the former president.

Griffin’s Creepy Encounter

Sharing a photo of the claimed stalker on Instagram on Friday, Griffin explained the eerie experience. “This #creeper has been harassing me during my regular walks on the Dume in Malibu. He comes up to me with his camera and only asks me questions about Trump and says he can ‘get Donald Trump to view the video’ of me,” she said.

The comedian also accused the man of tailing her in a pickup truck following their encounters. With an eye on her own safety, she has since taken to walking with her big watchdog to scare away the man from approaching her.

“I wish I had a better picture for you guys. Can anyone recognize this character? Let me know. I never know when he is going to pop up. I have never seen him taking pictures of anyone else,” Griffin further said.

Fans Ask Griffin to Report to Authorities

Most of Griffin’s fans promptly showed their concern, asking her to report to the authorities before the matter becomes worse.

“Kathy, I know you’re frustrated but I would use private security. It’s worth the expense for the risk, and Trumpers are getting bolder and empowered. Be safe and call the police if he comes near you again,” a fan cautioned.

Another fan seconded, saying, “Call the police. This is harassment/assault, depending on where you live.” Another chimed in, “Even if he’s just attempting to get a rise out of you, please walk with security. That’s scary and unsafe. Also, call the cops, so there’s a record of this harassment besides social media.”

Griffin’s History With Trump

Griffin has long been a vocal Trump critic, most famously igniting controversy in 2017 with a photoshoot that featured her holding up a fake severed head of Trump smeared with blood. The reaction was immediate, with Trump describing the act as “sick” and alleging that it had unsettled his then-11-year-old son Barron. The Secret Service investigated, although Griffin went on to say she was “completely exonerated.”

Although she initially apologized for the photo, Griffin later retracted it, declaring on The View in 2018, “F–k him. I’m not holding back on this family.”

She has continued to be vocal about Trump’s leadership, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Following Trump’s indictment in 2024, Griffin celebrated on social media, stating she was crying “tears of joy.”

In a September 2024 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Griffin warned that if Trump were to return to office, comedians like herself could face direct retaliation. “He’s going to pick us off, one by one, like bowling pins, and I’m not kidding and I’m not being paranoid,” she said. “I’m a D-lister, he’s not going to get to me on day one, but he’ll get to me, trust me. He’s got a list.”

Griffin has not yet confirmed if she has made a police report about the alleged stalker.

