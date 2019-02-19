Mallika Dua, who is quite famous in youth for her harmless comedy has been hit by trolls for slamming nakli nationalists and keyboard patriots' in a viral video. After the Pulwama attack, the lady took to her official Instagram account to post a video where she expressed her opinion for the same. Soon after posting, the video started over-flowing with comments, trolls and criticisms. Here's the whole story!

Mallika Dua is a familiar name for all comedy fans. Well, recently the stand-up comedian got targeted by trollers for posting a video in which she slammed fake nationalists and keyboard patriots. On every other issue, we see the lady expressing her views and opinions through her social media accounts and the same thing happened this time too. After the saddening Pulwama attack took place on February 14, people have flooded social media with their views and opinions, mostly hatred for Pakistan. Joining the league, Mallika Dua too took to her social media handle and posted a video where she can be seen talking about it. She also shared an open letter where the story of an army officer’ wife is written and also depicts how war affects lives.

Mallika Duo slammed them even on her caption, saying that this is for all the nakli nationalists and keyboard patriots, and said that they don’t get to decide who’s Indian and who’s not. Further, she added that this video also aims at the people who are trying to destroy the secular fabric of this country and asked them to shut their mouths. Concluding it, she said that it is very convenient to become a keyboard warrior when someone else is shedding blood on your behalf.

Here’s the video shared by Mallika Dua, watch!

To all the nakli nationalists and keyboard patriots, you don’t get to decide who’s Indian and who’s not. Especially those of you hell bent on destroying the secular fabric of this country really need to shut your mouths before giving others unsolicited Gyaan on being Indian. Tum hum se zyaada hindustaani nahin aur hum tumse kam Hindustaani nahi. It’s very convenient to be a keyboard warrior when it’s someone else shedding blood on your behalf. Posted by Mallika Dua on Sunday, 17 February 2019

Well, this whole outrage of Mallika Dua for fake patriotists wasn’t taken well by the people. The post was then flooded with comments, some backing her up and some criticising her. While Mallika Dua fans took her side and fought for her on the comment section, trollers did not stop and even went on abusing her. The Pulwama attack has put the whole nation in grief and people have different opinions for India’s next move. However, the criticism for this coward act by terrorists is being slammed by people all over the world.

