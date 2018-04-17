After a long comedy career and side roles in movies, Gutthi aka Sunil Grover is all set to make his debut as the leading actor in Vishal Bharadwaj's Chhuriyaan. The movie is said to be the story of two sisters who are fighting with each other over marriage. While Sunil will not be romancing either of them the movie also stars Sanya Malhotra and TV actress Radhika Maan.

The comedian who won all hearts as Guthi is now going to be on the bigger screen. Sunil Grover will star in Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming dramedy titled Chhuriyaan. While Dangal actor Sanya Malhotra and Mere Aashiqui Tumse Hi star Radhika Manan were already finalized to play the female leads in the film, with Sunil’s entry, looks like Chhuriyaan is going to be a star-studded affair. It was earlier also revealed that actor Vijay Raaz will be teaming up with Vishal after four years to play the father of the female leads.

Chhuriyaan is reportedly the story of two sisters (Malhotra and Madan) who are at loggerheads with each other. As far as Sunil’s role is concerned, while he has not been paired opposite any of the female leads, he plays the other important leaders in the film. Talking about Sunil’s character, Vishal told Mumbai Mirror, “I am very happy to have Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz as the two unconventional male leads of my film. Sunil plays a crucial and major part and I was surprised to know what a big star he is. He is a wonderful actor and person. I have noticed that everyone is eager to interact with him and now I am eager to shoot a great part with him too.”

ALSO READ: Couple goals! Neha Saxena gets hitched to long time beau Shakti Arora

Mirror also reports that Chhuriyaan is expected to go on floors in the village of Raunsi by the end of this month. While the second schedule which will see Radhika and Sanya in a different avatar will be shot later in Abu Dhabi. Since the film is based in Rajasthan, the actors will also be enrolled in various workshops to get their rustic turns right.

“All the actors are already learning a beautiful Rajasthani dialect for their roles. Since the narrative has a lot of scope for music, I am working on a five-six song album, packed with folklore and Rajasthani flavor. There will also be a very interesting dance number that I am looking forward to in the film,” Vishal said.

ALSO READ: Amrapali Gupta to be the new vamp in Naagin 3?



ALSO READ: Salman Khan is an angel who motivated me: Race 3 actor Bobby Deol



For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App